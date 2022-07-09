New 2023 Ducati Panigale V4 and V2 reviled at Monterey Speedfest

New livery on championship leaders Petrucci and Herrin’s machines will highlight one of Ducati’s main team sponsors, Medallia



Sunnyvale, Calif., July 8, 2022 – Just ahead of the GEICO Motorcycle MotoAmerica Speedfest at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC team unveiled new race livery this evening on its MotoAmerica Superbike and Supersport Panigale motorcycles.



The livery highlights one of Ducati’s main sponsors, Medallia—the creator of the customer feedback management software platform “Experience Cloud” that empowers every employee to improve the customer experience. Medallia is also the title sponsor for the MotoAmerica Medallia Superbike Championship.



The Laguna Seca round is the perfect time to unveil the new livery as Ducati leads the championship point standing in both the Superbike and Supersport series. Following 5 of 10 rounds in the Medallia Superbike class, Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Panigale V4 SBK pilot Danilo Petrucci leads the field with 176 points. In the Supersport class, Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Panigale V2 rider Josh Herrin leads with 174 points.



The unveiling took take place on the front straight of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, the 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course on California’s breathtaking central coast. Guest speakers for the livery unveil included Medallia CEO Leslie Stretch, and three-time 500cc World Champion and MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey.



Leslie Stretch, CEO and President, Medallia: “We are proud to partner with Ducati and excited to unveil the new Medallia livery for the weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. At Medallia we are all about providing the fastest insights, fastest action and fastest ROI for our customers. This partnership takes fast to the next level, and we can’t wait to see how the riders perform this weekend.”



The GEICO Motorcycle MotoAmerica Speedfest at Monterey is set for July 8-10, 2022, at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.



About Medallia

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen, and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions, including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media, and corporate-messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment.