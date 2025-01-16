New era: Aprilia Racing unveils 2025 RS-GP25 and new rider line-up

|THE 2025 SEASON GETS UNDERWAY WITH WORLD CHAMPION JORGE MARTÍN AND THE GREAT ITALIAN TALENT MARCO BEZZECCHI
|After an initial taster on the track during the Montmeló tests, Jorge Martín, reigning World Champion of MotoGP, and Marco Bezzecchi, officially unveiled the Aprilia RS-GP25. This project marks the beginning of a new chapter for Aprilia Racing, characterised by a strong technical identity, proudly Italian.
The 2025 season represents the dawn of a new era for Aprilia Racing, with the arrival of two young, fiercely talented young riders: Jorge Martín, who will race as world No.1 after winning the MotoGP title, and Marco Bezzecchi, who is ready to express his enormous potential in the premier class. To provide support to the official riders, Lorenzo Savadori has also been confirmed as a test rider, after his significant contribution to the growth of the RS-GP in recent years.
The Aprilia RS-GP25 represents an important evolution for Aprilia Racing’s MotoGP project. Each detail has been overhauled with a view to delivering the highest levels of performance, in order to consolidate Aprilia Racing’s status as one of the leading lights of MotoGP. All zones of the bike have been improved, from the aerodynamics to the chassis, right down to the electronics and the V4 engine, which has been subject to a great deal of development with regard to all components not affected by the freeze imposed by the regulation. The Noale technical department, led by Fabiano Sterlacchini, has met this new challenge, remaining faithful to the brand’s DNA and developing a highly innovative bike that can compete at the highest levels.
Jorge Martín and Marco Bezzecchi will be supported by a strong, close-knit team, as well as by official test rider Lorenzo Savadori. They will be joined by the riders from the Team Trackhouse: Raúl Fernández and Ai Ogura, MotoGP debutant and Moto2 World Champion in 2024. The Trackhouse project, established to serve as a strategic partner to Aprilia and not simply a satellite team, is a key resource in the ongoing development of the RS-GP25, providing useful data and contributing to the process of innovation. For the first time in its history, Aprilia Racing will make its MotoGP début with four bikes with the most advanced specification.
JORGE MARTÍN ALMOGUERA
MARCO BEZZECCHI
FABIANO STERLACCHINI
MASSIMO RIVOLA
*The Aprilia Racing MotoGP Team Launch, at the Sky Studios in Milan, was produced and delivered by Sky Production Services.
RS-GP25 TECH SHEET
ENGINE TYPE: V4 90° – 1000cc, 81mm BORE PNEUMATIC VALVE SYSTEM, DRY SUMP SYSTEM
ENGINE POWER: > 280 CV
ENGINE MAX: REV > 17.500 Rpm
WEIGHT: 157 kg
GEAR SHIFT: APRILIA RACING SEAMLESS SYSTEM. 6 GEARS.
ELECTRONICS: MAGNETI MARELLI AGO ECU. UNIFIED SOFTWARE
EXAUST: SC FULL TITANIUM EXAUST SYSTEM EXAUST VALVE SYSTEM TO INCREASE ENGINE BRAKING PERFORM.
CLUTCH: CARBON DISKS
RADIATORS: RACING BY PWR
CHAIN: RK
FRAME: APRILIA RACING CHASSIS. ALUMINIUM ALLOY
SWINGING ARM: APRILIA RACING CARBON FIBER
FRONT FORKS: ÖHLINS
SHOCK ABSORBER: ÖHLINS
STEERING DUMPER: ÖHLINS, ADJUSTABLE.
REAR HEIGHT DEVICE: APRILIA RACING “BSE” SYSTEM
RIMS: FRONT: MARCHESINI FORGED MAGNESIUM, 5 SPOKES “Y” DESIGN. 17’’X4’’ REAR: MARCHESINI FORGED MAGNESIUM, 5 SPOKES “Y” DESIGN. 17’’X 6.25’
TYRES: MICHELIN
BRAKE SYSTEM: FRONT: MONOBLOC FINNED ALUMINUM GP4 BREMBO CALIPERS ENTIRELY MACHINED FROM SOLID, WITH A RADIAL ATTACHMENT OF 4 TITANIUM PISTONS. BREMBO DOUBLE CARBON DISKS 340MM TO 355MM