May 5, 2025 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Nicolò Bulega celebrated WorldSBK championship leader’s hat-trick in front of Italian public

It was a perfect weekend for Nicolò Bulega, who celebrated the WorldSBK championship leader’s hat-trick in front of the Italian public.

After the Superpole and Race-1 conquered on Saturday, Bulega repeated in Superpole Race and Race-2 riding the Ducati Panigale V4R of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team in an extraordinary way.
At the end of the fourth round of the 2025 Worldsbk season, the Italian rider’s championship lead over Razgatlioglu (BMW) is 34 points.

Alvaro Bautista’s balance is also positive, especially during a difficult Friday due to a technical problem. The Spanish rider finished third in both Superpole Race and Race 2. Results that allow him to take third place in the standings.

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)
“I was pretty worried before this weekend. I knew it would not be an easy circuit for me. But with the team, we did an extraordinary job, giving me a great feeling right from Friday. I am thrilled to celebrate with so many friends and this great crowd that pushed me at every corner. Thanks to everybody”.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #19)
“Apart from free practice, we didn’t have the pace to stay with Nicolò and Toprak this weekend. That’s why I can say I’m delighted; we got the best possible result. The feeling with the bike is growing race after race. See you at Most”.

