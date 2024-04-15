Pirelli makes debut in Northern Talent Cup at Cathedral of Speed

|Pirelli continues development and makes debut in the Northern Talent Cup
|At Assen Pirelli brings on the comparison between SCX compounds and races for the first time with the young riders of the talent cup which is part of the Road to MotoGP™ project
|The third round of the season of the FIM Superbike World Championship will start this weekend at the TT Circuit in Assen, in The Netherlands. Pirelli confirms the options already deployed in 2023 for both the WorldSSP and WorldSBK classes, with the addition for the latter of the development rear SCX with C0900 specification, already seen in action in Barcelona both in testing and in the race.
At the “Cathedral of Speed”, as the Assen circuit is informally called, the young riders of the Northern Talent Cup will also take to the track, for which Pirelli is the sole supplier from this year as for all the other championships of the Road to MotoGP™ project.
Assen is an excellent track to seek confirmation of new solutions
· Tyre allocation: in addition to the aforementioned SCX in C0900 specification, WorldSBK riders will have access to the SC1 and SC2 standard solutions at the front and SCX and SC0 at the rear, in addition to the SCQ exclusively intended for use in Superpole and Superpole Race. In case of rain, which is often a real possibility at Assen at this time of year, there will be intermediate and SCR1 wet tyres on both the front and rear. In WorldSSP riders will be able to choose between SC1 and SC2 for the front and SCX and SC0 for the rear, with the SCR1 as the wet option.
· Asphalt and temperatures: at this time of year, the area where the historic Assen circuit is located is often affected by rain and it can still be quite cold, with asphalt temperatures that can be as low as 4°C, as happened in 2022. Despite these temperatures, usually the not particularly abrasive asphalt can allow teams and riders to find set ups suitable for softer solutions.
· Turn 5: the Assen track is feared by the riders due to the first left corner, which comes after four consecutive right corners and is located in a part of the circuit often subject to cold winds, which makes the management of the front tyre temperature and caution when entering of vital importance.
· Pirelli for the Northern Talent Cup: the bikes of the young riders – aged between 14 and 17 – competing in the Northern Talent Cup will be equipped with Pirelli DIABLO Superbike slick tyres in SC2 compound, 100/70 R17 at the front and 120/70 R17 at the rear. In case of rain, SCR1 compound is available in same sizes for the front and 125/70 R17 at the rear.