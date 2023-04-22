Pole position and victory in WorldSSP for Ducati at Assen

Bautista dominates Saturday at Assen. Rinaldi in difficulty (P15). Memorable day also for Bulega with Pole position and victory in WorldSSP

It was an extraordinary Saturday for Alvaro Bautista at the TT Circuit of Assen. The Spanish rider took home all the prizes available by first taking Pole Position and then triumphing in Race 1, also setting the fastest lap.

Despite taking first place on the grid in Superpole, Bautista has penalized three positions for ‘slow riding on racing line’; his reaction was immediate though: after engaging in a duel with Lowes (Kawasaki) in the first two laps, he determinedly went on to catch first Razgatlioglu (lap six) then Rea (lap nine) to finish more than three seconds ahead under the chequered flag.

A very difficult race, however, for Michael Rinaldi. Forced to start from sixteenth after a negative qualifying, the Italian rider made a great start, recovering eight positions in the first corners. His race pace, however, did not allow him to maintain his position, finishing in fifteenth place.

Alvaro Bautista (aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“Although I disagree with the penalization, I have to admit that it gave me an extra boost. I started off very determined, the aim was to push and take the lead, but not force it or risk making a mistake. It was a great victory, I’m very happy. The weather like tomorrow? We are ready to race in any condition”.

Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #21)

“There is little to say. It was a very bad race, perhaps one of the worst in my career in terms of results. The weekend started immediately uphill with the problems on Friday but I must admit that I never found a good feeling. We have to understand the problem and solve it. And I am convinced that we will succeed”.

WorldSSP

It was also an extraordinary Saturday for Nicolò Bulega who, like Bautista, took the pole position and victory in Race 1, which he dominated from the very first laps.

Nicolò Bulega (aruba.it Racing WSSP #11)

“Let me say it: it was a perfect Saturday. The feeling with the bike is really very good and for this, I can only thank the team, for the work done not only yesterday but since pre-season. The confidence is high and we want to do well again tomorrow.