Prize Draw: 2022 Yamaha Ténéré World Raid bike + Adventure Riding Experience + Gear

Riders for Health Powered by Two Wheels for Life has launched an online prize draw with fantastic prizes donated by Yamaha Motor, including the official Yamaha Ténéré World Raid that will compete in the 2022 Africa Eco Race.

Riders for Health have used Yamaha AG100 and AG200 motorcycles for their life-saving healthcare programmes in Africa over the last three decades, as these motorcycles are extremely reliable, fit for the terrain, and affordable to both buy and run. However, many of the AG100s and AG200s in use are now ageing and in need of urgent replacement, plus the Riders for Health workshops and offices need new tools and IT equipment to keep operations running effectively.

To raise awareness and vital funds for Riders for Health’s projects in Africa, Yamaha and Riders have entered into a three-year partnership which sees the organization as the title partner of Yamaha’s Ténéré World Raid Rally team, who will compete in the 2022 Africa Eco Race, held between 15-30 October.

In the first year of the partnership, Yamaha and Riders for Health will focus their fundraising activity on Riders’ Gambia program. The AG100 motorcycle fleet in Gambia, used to deliver crucial preventative equipment like bed nets to protect against malaria, as well as enabling the running of regular immunisation clinics against various diseases, is in much need of maintenance or replacement. An operation that will require 100,000 Euros to complete.

In order to provide new motorcycles and updated equipment, Two Wheels for Life, Riders for Health’s UK-based fundraising arm, has organised an online fundraising prize draw with following prizes donated by Yamaha Motor:

One (1) of the official Yamaha Ténéré World Raid bikes (non-road legal), participating in the 2022 Africa Eco Race, + a one-day Yamaha Adventure Riding Experience with one of the Africa Eco Race riders, Alessandro Botturi or Pol Tarrés,

Four (4) one-day Yamaha Adventure Riding Experience with one of the Africa Eco Race riders, Alessandro Botturi or Pol Tarrés,

Ten (10) Yamaha Ténéré World Raid Hoodies with the team’s logo

The prize draw starts today, 24th June and lasts until after the 2022 Africa Eco Race, 27 November.

To enter the prize draw, participants need to register and buy tickets on the dedicated Yamaha Motor for Riders website. Details of the above prizes and how to enter the prize draw can be found in the Riders for Health’s terms and conditions on the website.

Every Euro raised will help save lives in Africa, and the more tickets participants buy increases their chances of winning one of these fantastic prizes.

Prize Draw: 2022 Yamaha Ténéré World Raid bike + Adventure Riding Experience + Gear