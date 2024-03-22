RAM & Dodge Brands Europe Power KTM MXGP Drive

Power, dependability, and a cool image certainly won’t be in short supply around the MXGP FIM Motocross World Championship Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team in 2024 thanks to a third year of association with RAM Trucks Europe. The title-winning squad and the most prolific crew in the Grand Prix series since 2010 are again partnering with the premium truck and commercial vehicle company.

The 2024 MXGP series is underway with one of twenty dates already in the books and with the potent four rider roster of Jeffrey Herlings, Andrea Adamo, Liam Everts and Sacha Coenen tackling the MXGP and MX2 categories with KTM SX-F technology. For the third season in a row, RAM are helping with transportation and organization thanks to the provision of two RAM 1500 models, that will also carry special Red Bull KTM wrapping.

Andrea and Liam have been selected as official brand ambassadors, meaning the trucks – famous for RAM’s brand tagline ‘built to serve’ – will also be available for their personal use and for loading practice bikes and other items essential for their training and non-race-based agendas.

RAM Trucks was founded 14 years ago and counts on five global production plants, two in the USA, two in South America and another one in western Asia however the real roots of the company stretch back more than a century. RAM are already prevalent in MXGP as both the official car and the title sponsors of the Saturday RAM Qualification Heat race; the sprint carries world championship points for the second year in succession.

Domenico Gostoli, Head of RAM & Dodge Brands Enlarged Europe: “The common values at the core of this relationship made it natural to continue this fantastic adventure side by side: after two years lived at the highest level and full of success, we are thrilled to renew the partnership with such a strong brand and team. Our communities are bound together by a strong passion and a deep emotional component, always striving for performance to overcome limits. We are ready for another great season together!”

Robert Jonas, Vice President Offroad Racing: “The powerful RAM 1500s are the ideal vehicles to support our team and riders at events and tracks, and with the wide international base that our MXGP and racing schedule has for 2024. We have seen the reaction of the fans to having a global brand like RAM so closely associated with the team. There is a lot of curiosity and some ‘wow’ factor around the trucks, and this is only part of the reason why we are proud to keep working together for a third year.”

Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsports Director: “It almost goes without saying that we are really happy to have RAM onboard with us again. It is a brand and a product that now has a strong link with our MXGP program and also the sport itself. I think it says a lot for the profile of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing that we are the main partner for RAM in the paddock and we’ll try to put that logo on top of the podium as much as possible for the rest of the season.”