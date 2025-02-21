Record debut for the Pirelli SCX rear tire in Moto2



· Over the three days of official pre-season testing in Jerez (Spain), the fastest rider in Moto2™ was Aron Canet (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego/Fantic). Canet, with SC1 (soft) front and SCX (supersoft) rear tyres, set a lap time of 1’39.552 in the first session of the third day, an improvement of more than one second on the previous record lap (1’40.640) which he actually set in 2023. · The fastest in Moto3™ was José Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo/KTM) who, in the first session of the third day, set the best lap time of 1’43.357 on his 30th and final lap, an improvement of approximately three and a half tenths on the all-time lap record set last year by David Alonso (1’43.710). The new record was set with soft SC1 tyres on both the front and rear. · The Moto2™ riders expressed widespread appreciation for the newly introduced supersoft SCX rear compound and also for the front rim with 3.5″ channel, two innovations that played an important role in improving lap times.

The new features for 2025: a resounding success



“We are delighted with the results obtained in the pre-season tests in Jerez. The most important new feature, namely the supersoft SCX rear compound allocated for Moto2™, had an extremely positive debut with record lap after record lap. This compound has been present and greatly appreciated for several years in the Superbike World Championship and at Jerez we had confirmation that even in Moto2™, if used in the right conditions, this solution can offer a significant advantage in terms of grip. Canet’s lap time, more than one second faster than the track record, is proof of this. In addition to Canet, the compound was also greatly appreciated by all the other riders not only in terms of absolute performance but also in terms of progressive and constant behaviour in the simulation on the race distance. We also received great feedback in terms of the new front rim with 3.5-inch channel. This is a size that we supported as it is suitable for our tyres, which are designed for series production. In fact, we have seen good, even wear, a sign that it will allow riders to exploit even more the potential of grip and agility of the tyres available. With the same allocation compared to last year, the all-time lap record of the circuit was also beaten in Moto3™, a positive sign of how the teams are effectively capitalizing on the experience gained with the SC1s. Given these premises, which emerged both in the Portimão tests last week and in those of the three days in Jerez, we can look forward to two exciting and competitive championships. I would like to wish the best of luck to all the teams and riders.”