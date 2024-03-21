Red Bull KTM Factory Racing thanks two-time Dakar Rally Champion Toby Price for

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing would like to thank two-time Dakar Rally Champion Toby Price for the many achievements and results he earned with the team over the past nine seasons, as his contract concludes.

Price has competed on KTM machinery for 15 years, including nine as a factory rider, securing a world championship title and two Dakar victories for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. Beginning his journey with the brand at home in Australia, Toby secured an incredible five Australian Off-Road Championship titles before making a name for himself on the world stage. At the 2014 FIM International Six Days Enduro (ISDE), the Australian represented his country and topped the E3 category before beginning his career in the rally discipline.

In 2016, his second year as a factory rider, Toby triumphed at the Dakar Rally, winning five of the 14 stages to take the victory with a lead of nearly 40 minutes. Just three years later, Price brought home his second Dakar Rally win on his KTM 450 RALLY, despite suffering a broken wrist during the race. The 2024 edition of the event marked Toby’s 10th time competing at the Dakar.

Complementing his Dakar successes, 2018 saw the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing ace crowned FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Champion, his first world title, after a successful season of stage wins, podiums, and victory at the Rallye du Maroc.

KTM would like to thank Toby for the multitude of achievements he has shared with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. The entire team wishes Toby all the best in his further career.