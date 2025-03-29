Register Now for the 2025 Yamaha R7 Endurance Series Opening Round at Le Mans

Time is running out to register for the opening round of the all-new 2025 Yamaha R7 Endurance Series, taking place from the 15th-18th of April alongside Round 1 of the FIM Endurance World Championship, the Le Mans 24 Heures Motos. Registration closes at midnight (CET) on the 31st of March. Download Registration Form Launched at the Bol d’Or in 2024, the Yamaha R7 Endurance Series, organised by Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports Europe in partnership with the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) and supported by Yamaha Motor Europe, is designed to offer an affordable and accessible pathway into the FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC). Building on the success of the Yamaha R7 Cup, where racers compete in national cups and challenges across Europe, the new series welcomes all riders over the age of 16, whether competing as a team or on a purely privateer basis. The 2025 Yamaha R7 Endurance Series will feature as a support race at two rounds of the 2025 EWC calendar. Round 1 will take place alongside the Le Mans 24 Hours Motos from the 15th-18th of April, and Round 2 will be at the 8 Hours of Spa Motos from the 4th-6th of June. Each round will see riders and teams enjoy dedicated practice and qualifying sessions before competing in an 80-minute race featuring a traditional Le Mans start. During the race, riders will use an American-style relay system during pit stops. This means teams can use two bikes and have one fuelled and ready to go as the other stops outside the pit garage; they just need to swap the transponders between them. To ensure a level playing field, the series will see riders battling against one another on the race-proven Yamaha R7, one of the latest additions to Yamaha’s legendary R-series of bikes, which provides an ideal platform for endurance racing, boasting a high torque 689cc engine, compact chassis, and aerodynamic bodywork. The Yamaha R7 Endurance Series offers a fantastic opportunity for riders to advance from national to international level racing and serves as the perfect starting point for those contemplating competing in the EWC in the future, with the entry cost for each round set at just €3365, which includes tyres, fuel, and all taxes. Click here to download the registration form for the opening round of the 2025 Yamaha R7 Endurance Series at the legendary 4.185 km Bugatti Circuit, but hurry, as you only have until midnight (CET) on the 31st of March. Links to the full R7 Endurance Series regulations are below in English and French. 2025 Yamaha R7 Endurance Series Regulations – English



2025 Yamaha R7 Endurance Series Règlement – Francais