Registration now open for 2024 YZ125, YZ85 and YZ65 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cups

Yamaha Motor Europe is pleased to announce that registration is now open for the 2024 YZ125, YZ85 and YZ65 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cups. Following the great success of this years’ YZ SuperFinale, Yamaha is delighted to offer a new opportunity for young bLU cRU riders to compete for one of 120 places on the gate at the 2024 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale, which will take place at the biggest and most-watched event of the season, the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. Register Here. Not only will each young rider who registers get the chance to experience the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to race in front of a huge crowd alongside their idols, but one rider in each YZ cup class will be selected to receive valuable support from Yamaha Motor Europe for their 2025 racing season. Yamaha’s bLU cRU program is an award-winning platform that forms the foundation of the Yamaha Racing pyramid and is designed to cultivate the next generation of young riding talent in road and off-road racing. It creates a professional environment featuring coaching, technical support, and mentoring from some of the biggest names in racing to encourage, develop, and nurture the stars of tomorrow while providing an uninterrupted career path from national to world championship level, with over 600 youngsters benefitting from the scheme in 2023. Since 2015 for the YZ125 participants and 2019 for the YZ85 and 65 riders, the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale has been the best event for grass-roots level motocross riders to experience the world of professional racing. The off-road bLU cRU program is open to riders that race either a YZ125, YZ85 or YZ65 in one of the approved national championships, where throughout their respective seasons they will accumulate bLU cRU points while competing, with the top 40 riders in each class invited to race at the SuperFinale. At the SuperFinale, the top three riders from each class and two carefully selected wild cards from each category will receive an invite to the prestigious bLU cRU Masterclass at the end of the season. The Masterclass is designed to give young riders a taste of what the racing world can throw at them as the aspiring youngsters receive expert training and advice from Yamaha’s bLU cRU Ambassadors. At the end of the two-day Masterclass, one YZ125 rider will be chosen to join a Yamaha-supported team and contest the EMX125 Championship in 2025, emulating riders such as 2022 YZ125 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup winner Nikolai Skovbjerg, who raced in the 2023 EMX 125 Championship and will move up to the EMX250 championship in 2024. In addition, one rider from each of the YZ65 and YZ85 categories will be selected to receive additional Yamaha support and GYTR parts for the following season. For riders who want a chance to line up at the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale at MXoN 2024, now is the time to enter. Follow the instructions on the following link and sign up immediately. Entries close on 28th February 2024. Register now for the 2024 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup.