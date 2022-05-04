Results: National Hare & Hound Sage Riders Jericho – WORCS Las Vegas – The National Enduro Series Dragon’s Back Enduro Arrington – US Hard Enduro Bentonite Brawl Billings

Zane Roberts Factory 480 RR “I had a decent race for Round 4 of the National Hare and Hound series. I got an awesome jump off the bomb start but took the long way through the sand dunes and ended up coming through the end of the bomb in 4th place. I had a quick battle with my teammate before settling in to get through the first lap. Typically my strong suit at the Utah rounds is the slower second half of the race that takes place in the trees, but unfortunately, it was extremely dusty this weekend and I wasn’t able to capitalize on the slower stuff like I would have liked to. Third place for the weekend, on to the next!”