Results: National Hare & Hound Sage Riders Jericho – WORCS Las Vegas – The National Enduro Series Dragon’s Back Enduro Arrington – US Hard Enduro Bentonite Brawl Billings
National Hare & Hound
Rd. 4 Sage Riders
Jericho, UT
April 30, 2022
|The National Hare & Hound headed out to Jericho, Utah to contest the fourth round of the series. Teammates Joe Wasson and Zane Roberts battled early in the race for 2nd place. Once the race settled in Joe was able to ride comfortably to 2nd place finish with teammate Zane rounding out the double Beta podium in 3rd place.
|
Joe Wasson
2nd Place – Pro
Zane Roberts
3rd Place – Pro
Photos: Mary Rinell
Joe Wasson
Factory 480 RR
“The race started off well. I had a good little battle right off the start with my teammate but I was able to keep the second place position and rode to a solid podium finish!”
Zane Roberts
Factory 480 RR
“I had a decent race for Round 4 of the National Hare and Hound series. I got an awesome jump off the bomb start but took the long way through the sand dunes and ended up coming through the end of the bomb in 4th place. I had a quick battle with my teammate before settling in to get through the first lap. Typically my strong suit at the Utah rounds is the slower second half of the race that takes place in the trees, but unfortunately, it was extremely dusty this weekend and I wasn’t able to capitalize on the slower stuff like I would have liked to. Third place for the weekend, on to the next!”
WORCS
Round 5
Las Vegas,NV
May 1st, 2022
|The WORCS series arrived in Las Vegas for Round five. The course was very short and tight, with laps times under 2 minutes. The track started outside then went into the Orleans Arena and then back out. Factory rider Dare DeMartile chose to race a 300 RX for this race. Hot off the line Dare yanked the holeshot, but was a little too hot into the first turn and got passed by a few riders. He made his way up to battle for 3rd place, where he ultimately prevailed with a third place podium finish.
Dare DeMartile
3rd Place – Pro
Photo: Harlen Foley
Dare DeMartile
Factory 300 RX
“The race was awesome! We chose the 2-stroke for this weekend and it was the right move. I got a great start and ended up getting passed by some guys in turn 2. I put my head down and rode smart to get into 3rd place and road it all the way to the podium. It was an awesome weekend!”
The National Enduro Series
Dragon’s Back Enduro
Arrington, VA
May 1st, 2022
|The second round of the National Enduro series headed to Arrington, VA for the Dragon’s Back Enduro. The team was met with great conditions and mild temperatures. Factory rider Evan Smith competed aboard a Factory 390 RR for the first time. Gaining some good experience on the 390RR, Evan rode to an 8th place finish in the NE Pro 1 class. Factory rider Jon Johnson had a great start to the event but an issue caused a set back that pushed him all the way down to 11th place on the day.
Evan Smith
8th Place – NE Pro 1
Jon Johnson
11th Place – NE Pro 2
Photos: Shan Moore
Evan Smith
Factory 390 RR
“Great weekend at round two of the NEPG. I was able to get my first race on the 390 under my belt and it was a blast. I’ve got some things to work on but look forward to getting better at round three.”
Jon Johnson
Factory 250 RR
“Started the first test feeling good and strong with no mistakes. At the start of test 2 the bike would not refire. After pushing it to the van and figuring out the kill switch button was stuck we were able to get going again. I was happy with my riding after that.”
US Hard Enduro
Bentonite Brawl
Billings,MT
May 1st, 2022
|Steep slopes and deep canyons were the backdrop for the US Hard Enduro Bentonite Brawl. The format was one 30-mile extreme loop with a 4-hour cutoff time. Of the 160 riders, only 11 completed the lap before the cutoff time. Traction was an issue in the rain-slick clay hills in Billings, MT. Factory riders Tim Apolle and Morgan Tanke Colón did their best on the brutal track. Morgan was able to secure second place. Tim battled for a podium spot all day but with fatigue setting in he could not clear the final hill, landing him in 9th place for the round.
Morgan Tanke Colón
2nd Place – Women Pro
Tim Apolle
9th Place – Pro
Photos: Ryan Del Ponte
Tim Apolle
Factory 300 RR
“I had a really good weekend with a top 5 in the Prologue Hill Climb Event. The main event was pretty good too. I was close to the podium the whole race. However, I did not make it up the last uphill so ended the race in ninth in the Pro class.”
Morgan Tanke Colón
Factory 300 RR
“The Bentonite Brawl was a muddy one! With rain coming down a few days before the race it made for some slick conditions on race day. The steep hill climbs were super fun. I got off to a good start and led for a bit, then dropped into second and was following the leader until having some issues that set me far back. After getting things sorted I was able to make the best of a hard day and move back into 2nd.”