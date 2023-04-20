Return to WorldSBK TT Circuit Assen known as Cathedral of Speed

European Campaign Starts in Assen for GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team

Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner return to action at the iconic TT Circuit Assen for the third round of the 2023 FIM World Superbike Championship this weekend from 21-23 April.

As has been the case in the previous two races, rookies Aegerter and Gardner will enjoy their Yamaha R1 machines on Dutch soil for the first time, with both knowing the circuit well from their previous experience in other championships. Indeed, the GYTR GRT Yamaha pair have fond memories there, with the Swiss rider being successful in his WorldSSP and MotoE campaigns, and the Australian who finished on the rostrum during his Moto2 career.

The TT Circuit Assen, also known as the Cathedral of Speed, will give everyone an exciting but challenging weekend on its twists and turns. Aegerter’s Crew Chief Andrea Oleari says that “there are different aspects that make Assen a tricky track – the layout includes a mix of speed and technical sections, with the riders needing to be focused and fast. Moreover, weather conditions may play an important role as you never know what to expect in the Netherlands in April.”

After showing promising pace in the opening rounds, the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team is keen to make further progress, and Team Manager Filippo Conti explains: “We believe the pace is here and we hope to make steps forward in the third round of the season. Both Remy and Domi proved to be strong and we’re aiming for a solid weekend at the iconic TT Circuit Assen.”

Finally, both Aegerter and Gardner feel ready to come back to racing after a long break, showing confidence ahead of the third round. Indeed, the Swiss rider says he has trained a lot during the gap, focusing on the areas he needs most to ride a Superbike. On the other side, his Australian teammate is happy with the progress made in the last months and believes he can quickly adapt to the Assen circuit with his R1.