Riders shine at Japanese Grand Prix with Moto3 runner-up finish

The Husqvarna IntactGP team provided some shots of light at a cloudy Japanese Grand Prix and as the world championship landed in Motegi and the habitual site for MotoGP in the country since 1999. The 4.8km, 14-corner layout is positioned inside the Motegi speedway and grip was reasonable, even if the changeable climate created difficult variations between dry and slick asphalt.

For the second weekend in succession, Collin Veijer’s standalone speed with the FR 250 GP gave large cause for encouragement as the Dutchman lapped at the top of the time sheets in practice as well as qualification. Tatsuki Suzuki was also optimistic at his home Grand Prix. The dash through Q2 on Saturday saw Veijer only three tenths of a second from Pole Position as the youngster ranked 2nd fastest and sat in the middle of the second row of the grid. Suzuki worked on race pace but then finished the session in 17th.

Moto3 broke into three distinct groups during an early phase of the 17-lap distance on Sunday morning. Veijer had instantly lodged into the leading troupe of seven and Suzuki had started well to burst along and up to the top ten. From these stages the #95 bided his time and attacked on the final lap to seize 2nd place and ensure his eighth podium of the season. Suzuki’s charge was rewarded with P7 as he tried to infiltrate the run to the rostrum in the final two circulations.

Collin is 3rd in the world championship standings and Tatsuki sits 12th. The IntactGP crew are 2nd in the Teams contest. Grands Prix in Australia, Thailand and Malaysia will represent another three weeks of racing and traveling for MotoGP and as the final weeks of the 2024 calendar beckon.

Collin Veijer, 2nd: “My start was OK but I was hit by another rider and lost a couple of positions. I tried to stay calm and make my rhythm. I saw a lot of riders were pushing like crazy but I wanted to save my tyres. I was overtaking in a good, clever way and I finally got back to the front. One rider made a stupid move that almost pushed me out and cost me a second, otherwise we might have been able to challenge David for the win. Anyway, P2 is OK for today. We have to maximise each race to fight for 2nd in the championship now.”

Tatsuki Suzuki, 7th: “We started from 17th after the mistake in qualifying and that cost me a lot at the beginning of the race. I was already four seconds from the front after the first lap but I knew my race pace was quite OK. I made constant laps and ended in P7 which was quite good and we cut down the deficit to just two seconds. My speed was there but, still, we must improve the qualifying.”

Moto2™ hopes were high for the Grand Prix after the positive speed of Darryn Binder in Indonesia last weekend but both the South African and Australian teammate Senna Agius had to work to find the best race pace through Friday and Saturday that was punctuated by moments of light rain and mixed track conditions. Darryn and Senna could not surge out of Q1 on Saturday and took to the grid next to each other in 20th and 21st.

The Grand Prix was formed from 12-laps after a shower laced Motegi in the first seconds of the race. Binder and Agius elected to run with wet tyres, like most of the field and needed to nurse the rubber to the flag as the track dried rapidly. They had to keep solid to the flag and finished in P15 and P20 respectively.

Darryn Binder, 15th: “Sunday in Japan! Tricky conditions. Started the race on the slicks but then got red-flagged. I made the decision to restart with the wets, like a lot of others, and it maybe wasn’t the right one! I tried my best just to be as competitive as possible and could only bring it home in 15th. At least it was one point. Onto Australia.”

Senna Agius, 20th: “I’m feeling quite disappointed about today. We played the safe decision to go with those tyres because sector three was clearly more wet than the rest of the track and the rain was coming down in pitlane. It could have paid off but the track dried and it was a disaster for me, so I’m disappointed but there was not much more I could do. We’ll focus on Australia now.”

Results Moto3 Japanese Grand Prix

1. David Alonso (COL) CFMOTO 33:03.606, 2. Collin Veijer (NED) Husqvarna +0.524, 3. Adrian Fernandez (ESP) Honda +0.766, 4. Daniel Holgado (ESP) GASGAS +1.168, 5. Jose Antonio Rueda (ESP) KTM +1.209, 7. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN) Husqvarna +2.336, 15. Joel Esteban (ESP) CFMOTO +13.294, 17. Jacob Roulstone (AUS) GASGAS +22.452, 18. Xabi Zurutuza (ESP) KTM +22.539

World Championship standings Moto3

1. David Alonso (COL) CFMOTO, 321 points (Champion), 2. Daniel Holgado (ESP) GASGAS, 212, 3. Collin Veijer (NED) Husqvarna, 209, 8. Jose Antonio Rueda (ESP), Red Bull KTM Tech3, 121, 12. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN) Husqvarna, 81, 15. Jacob Roulstone (AUS) GASGAS, 50, 17. Joel Esteban (ESP) CFMOTO, 45, 22. Xabi Zurutuza (ESP) Red Bull KTM Tech3, 11

Results Moto2 Japanese Grand Prix

1. Manuel Gonzalez (ESP) 22:52.521, 2. Ai Ogura (JPN) +2.535, 3. Filip Salac (CZE) +9.103

7. Celestino Vietti (ITA) KTM +53.847, 10. Izan Guevara (ESP) CFMOTO +58.933, 13. Jake Dixon (GBR) CFMOTO +59.952, 15. Darryn Binder (RSA) Husqvarna +1:03.495, 17. Deniz Öncü (TUR) KTM +1:08.863, 20. Senna Agius (AUS) Husqvarna +1.10.296

World Championship standings Moto2

1. Ai Ogura (JPN), 228 points, 2. Sergio Garcia (ESP), 168, 3. Alonso Lopez (ESP), 163, 8. Celestino Vietti (ITA) Red Bull KTM Ajo, 140, 9. Jake Dixon (GBR) CFMOTO, 133, 16. Darryn Binder (RSA) Husqvarna, 50, 17. Senna Agius (AUS) Husqvarna, 47, 19. Deniz Öncü (TUR) Red Bull KTM Ajo, 34, 20. Izan Guevara (ESP) CFMOTO, 34