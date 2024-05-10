Riders take on new MXGP Venue in Lugo Spain this weekend

Yamaha Factory MXGP & MX2 Riders Look Forward to Letting Rip at New MXGP Venue in Lugo, Spain!

The sixth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship, which will take place in Lugo, Spain, this weekend, will pose a new challenge for the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams as the riders will take on an all-new and completely unfamiliar track.

The Grand Prix of Galicia is an exciting prospect for all four of Yamaha’s Factory riders, with the new track expected to somewhat level the playing field. While some riders have practiced in Lugo over the past two years, most will have to learn the track and make changes to their bikes and settings in the first practice sessions.

Currently seventh in the MXGP Championship Standings and disappointed in his 15th-place finish last weekend at the Portuguese Grand Prix, Calvin Vlaanderen is eager to bounce back with a vengeance. The South African will focus on getting better starts and inching closer to the podium.

At the same time, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Andrea Bonacorsi is focused on gaining experience and finding his feet in the premier class. After a mind-blowing debut in extremely challenging conditions in Portugal, ‘Bona’ has shown he’s fit and fast and hopes to build on the level of skill and finesse that took him to an impressive sixth overall. Having raced just one round of MXGP, he has already banked 28 points and is 21st in the Championship Standings.

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Rick Elzinga’s progression this season has been nothing short of incredible. Elzinga has not been to Lugo before, but after watching some video clips online, he is looking forward to hitting the track this weekend. Fresh off his first-ever MX2 podium finish, the Dutch star believes his best is yet to come, and while he is still working toward peak form after an injury-struck off-season, the ‘44’ aims for another weekend of solid progress. He lines up seventh in the series standings.

At the same time, teammate Thibault Benistant arrives in Spain hoping for a good feeling on the track. The talented Frenchman’s season has been a picture of consistency, and although he has been on the podium at the previous two rounds, he knows he is capable of a lot more. This weekend, the ‘198’ is determined to find the same rhythm that has taken him to eight impressive MX2 race wins in his career. He arrives fourth in the standings, three points shy of Liam Everts in third.

Adding to the excitement in Lugo this weekend, De Baets Yamaha Supported MX team’s Lotte van Drunen will be on the gate for the third round of the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship with the championship leader’s red-plate on her GYTR kitted YZ250F. After a sensational victory in Riola Sardo, Sardinia, three weeks ago, the 16-year-old Dutch star is revved up and ready to extend her lead in the championship. She is currently tied on 94 points with the home-soil hero, Spaniard Daniela Guillen.

Last but not least, the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team will be onsite for the second of three back-to-back MXGP rounds. After a positive weekend in the mud of Portugal, the team’s three youngsters Mano Faure, Jarne Bervoets and Dani Heitink look forward to another round of building in speed and experience.

Calvin Vlaanderen

7th MXGP Championship Standings, 151-points

“I’ve never been to Lugo before and honestly haven’t seen much of the track yet. I’m excited to be going to a new venue and riding a new track. This week, I will first focus on recovery, and then I will aim to get in a couple of days of productive training to be sharp for the weekend. My goal is to continue my form from Saturday in Portugal, fighting inside the top five and get two solid races on Sunday to challenge for the podium.”

Andrea Bonacorsi

21st MXGP Championship Standings, 28-points

“I have never ridden in Lugo before; I saw some videos of the track and look a little tight but looks like a cool track to ride so I’m really looking to it. For me this week is just like another normal week, so the training plan doesn’t change much, and the plan is to arrive there fit and confident. Portugal was good for me but could have been better. The goal is to keep learning and growing quickly but at the same time, I want to get the job done.”

Thibault Benistant

4th MX2 Championship Standings, 185-points

“Lugo is a completely new track for me. I have not seen it at all. I have no idea how it looks, but that doesn’t matter so much to me. I know that when I ride the way I know I can, I will do well. So, for me, I am going there aiming for a good day where I feel free and flow well all weekend because this is something I am working really hard on. So far, I have felt tight and like I am overthinking everything, so this weekend I want to feel relaxed and ride the way I should.”

Rick Elzinga

7th MX2 Championship Standings,159-points

“I’ve never been to Lugo before. I have seen a few movies, but have never been there, so without setting foot on the track, it looks like it could be a bit like Argentina in terms of the ground: hard underneath and a little bit loose on top. I like these types of tracks, so we will see how it goes. I feel like I’m making good progress, and I keep improving week on week. I’m not at my peak yet, so we will keep building and fighting to be better each weekend. Coming off the podium last weekend in Portugal, the conditions were in my favour with the mud, so this weekend, I hope to fight up front and show what I can do in more ‘normal’ racing conditions.”