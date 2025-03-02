RJ Hampshire and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing take Daytona Supercross 250SX victory

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire claimed an emphatic 250SX East Class victory in Round 8 of the 2025 AMA Supercross Championship at Daytona International Speedway tonight, with teammate Malcolm Stewart racing to sixth position in the 450SX Class.

Current 250SX West Champion Hampshire showed speed the moment he hit the famed Daytona circuit onboard his Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition, posting the fastest qualifying time on a rough and rutted surface heading into the night program.

That positive momentum would continue as the Florida native launched out of the gates for his Heat Race holeshot, holding firm at the front of the field and taking a convincing wire-to-wire win, setting up a strong gate position for the Main Event.

A top-five start for Hampshire in the final was quickly capitalized upon, as a series of decisive moves saw him take the lead in the opening laps. From there, despite a mid-race stoppage, he controlled the race from the front, taking a well-earned first race win of the year.

With his Daytona result, Hampshire moves to fourth place in the 2025 250SX East Class point-standings.

“Coming in this year, I didn’t have much of an off-season,” reflected Hampshire. “I knew I would get stronger as the season progressed, we worked hard with the team over the last two weeks and found a setting that made me really comfortable. I felt good as soon as my wheels hit the dirt here in Daytona, gelled with the track all day, and led 90 percent of the Main Event, which was awesome for us. We’re back on track and I’m stoked on the whole day and to finally add this trophy to the cabinet.”

Daytona provided notoriously challenging conditions, mixing Supercross-style obstacles with the faster elements of motocross. For Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing 450SX entry Stewart, a strong start in his Heat Race led to a well-executed ride, as he powered his Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition to a popular victory.

A top-10 start in the Main Event saw the local Floridian in the mix up toward the front of the field, battling the leading contenders throughout the entire encounter, and ultimately claiming a sixth-place finish. He sits fifth in the championship following eight of 17 rounds.

“Daytona is always fun, a crazy event for me,” commented Stewart. “First Heat Race win of the year was awesome and a special moment, especially in front of the hometown fans. I rode well in the Main for P6, we charged hard, although I want to be on the box, so moving forward that’s what we’re aiming at. I’m having so much fun right now, probably the most fun I’ve ever had in my career, and am keen to keep it rolling. Congrats to RJ [Hampshire] on his win – the Husqvarna boys are doing well right now!”





Next Race: March 8 – Indianapolis, Indiana

Results 450SX Class – Daytona

1. Ken Roczen (Suzuki)

2. Cooper Webb (Yamaha)

3. Aaron Plessinger (KTM)

5. Chase Sexton (KTM)

6. Malcolm Stewart (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing)

10. Justin Barcia (GASGAS) 1. Ken Roczen (Suzuki)2. Cooper Webb (Yamaha)3. Aaron Plessinger (KTM)5. Chase Sexton (KTM)10. Justin Barcia (GASGAS) Standings 450SX Class 2025 after 8 of 17 rounds

1. Cooper Webb, 168 points

2. Chase Sexton, 158

3. Ken Roczen, 152

5. Malcolm Stewart, 124

7. Justin Barcia, 111

9. Aaron Plessinger, 88