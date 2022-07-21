ROAN VAN DE MOOSDIJK TO RETURN AT MXGP OF FLANDERS

NESTAAN HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING RETURN TO FULL STRENGTH.

Roan van de Moosdijk of the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team will return to racing at the fourteenth stop of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship, the Grand Prix of Flanders, this weekend. It has been a long road for van de Moosdijk, who bowed out of the campaign with multiple injuries that were sustained at round three in March.

With support from the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing squad, van de Moosdijk took the time necessary to fully recovery from his fall at the Grand Prix of Patagonia-Argentina and climbed back onto his FC 250 a month ago. Now, following some productive test sessions, he is ready to join his teammate on the toughest sand track in the world.

With Roan van de Moosdijk underneath the awning again, Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing will be at full strength at this weekend’s Grand Prix. Kay de Wolf is keen to leap into the sand, especially after winning a moto at Lommel one year ago, and Maxime Grau will compete in EMX250.

Roan van de Moosdijk: “It has been a very tough injury, but everything has gone really well and I will be back at Lommel. It has been a good few weeks on my FC 250 and I am looking forward to racing in the FIM Motocross World Championship again. I will head into the sand without any expectations and then try to build for the rest of the season. Thanks to the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team for sticking behind me.”