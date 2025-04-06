Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing pushes through chaotic Foxborough Supercross

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing riders Malcolm Stewart and RJ Hampshire endured a challenging night of competition in Round 12 of the 2025 AMA Supercross Championship at Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium, with both riders collecting valuable points despite the ultra-tough conditions encountered.

The skies opened up for Saturday’s action, where 32-year-old Stewart set the eighth-fastest qualifying time in the single afternoon 450SX session onboard his Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition, before securing a place in the Main Event via a second-place result in his Heat.

Faced with a deteriorating, muddy circuit for the Main Event, Stewart ran within the top 10 during the early stages of the race, before a costly string of falls at the midway mark relegated him right down the order. A comeback for the number 27 followed from that point, with P13 the end result tonight. He continues to hold fifth in the standings.

Stewart reflected. "Heat Race went decent, managed to get second in that one and qualify for the Main Event, and then in the Main, got a decent start and was pretty composed, honestly. We were in the battle, no big deal, but we know how it goes in the mud, it's just tough. It stopped raining, which made it sticky, and I ended up going down several times and kept finding myself on the ground, but I salvaged 13th at the end of the day. It's not ideal, but it's the way these go sometimes and I'm stoked to be moving into Philly in a nice little points battle for fourth place overall."

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate RJ Hampshire returned to racing as the 250SX East title fight resumed, powering his Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition to fourth place in his Heat Race.

Launching out of the gates for the Main Event, the high was short-lived when he went down in dramatic fashion toward the front of the pack approaching the first turn. After recovering to 15th by the conclusion of the race, last year’s Western Division title winner Hampshire gained important points in the 250SX East series, now sitting just three points outside of the red plate.

commented Hampshire. "The goal coming in was just put it in the Main Event and try to make up some points toward the championship. This is probably the best 15th I've had in my life! I pulled a massive start and then just hydroplaned into the first turn, went down four or five more times, but clawed back some points in the series, and now we're only three down with four [rounds] to go. I feel I'm in a good spot and ready for Philly next weekend."

The SMX Next Class was also on hand in Foxborough, where Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Landon Gibson raced to a hard-fought fourth-place finish in the rain-affected Main Event tonight.

Next Race: April 12 – Philidelphia, Pennsylvania April 12 – Philidelphia, Pennsylvania

Results 450SX Class – Foxborough

1. Aaron Plessinger (KTM)

2. Shane McElrath (Honda)

3. Cooper Webb (Yamaha)

5. Justin Barcia (GASGAS)

6. Chase Sexton (KTM)

13. Malcolm Stewart (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing)

Standings 450SX Class 2025 after 12 of 17 rounds

1. Cooper Webb, 256 points

2. Chase Sexton, 241

3. Ken Roczen, 220

5. Malcolm Stewart, 186

6. Justin Barcia, 173

7. Aaron Plessinger, 170

Results 250SX East Class – Foxborough

1. Chance Hymas (Honda)

2. Cullin Park (Honda)

3. Gage Linville (KTM)

15. RJ Hampshire (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing)

22. Tom Vialle (KTM)

Standings 250SX East Class 2025 after 6 of 10 rounds

1. Tom Vialle, 99 points

2. Seth Hammaker, 99

3. RJ Hampshire, 96

Results SMX Next Class – Foxborough

1. Kade Johnson (Yamaha)

2. Landen Gordon (Kawasaki)

3. Luke Fauser (KTM)

4. Landon Gibson (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna)