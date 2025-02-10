Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Dalton Shirey fourth in Moapa

Former National Hare & Hound Champion Dalton Shirey finished fourth for the second time in as many rounds to open the 2025 season, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider maintaining consistency in Moapa, Nevada, at The Wild West National.
Shirey completed the opening loop in fifth position and charged forward from there, displaying front-running pace for the duration of the race despite navigating through the dusty conditions at speed.
A late attempt to make a pass for the podium fell short, as Shirey finished in a total time of 1:59:37 for an eventual P4 result.
Following a results sheet that largely replicated the opening round, Shirey continues to sit fourth in the championship standings onboard his Husqvarna FC 450, building confidence and match fitness in the series’ early stages.
“I was right there on third, just outside of the podium in the end,”Shirey said.“The whole second loop, I was trying to get by for position, but in the open stuff it was silty and I couldn’t see through the dust. I just rode smart, it would have been a high-risk situation, but I took a shot at it toward the end, so it was super-close. The way I felt today was night and day different to Round 1, the course was so good – I just needed a start and was trying to make stuff happen, but it wasn’t working out. Onto the next one!”
Pro Class Results
1. Zane Roberts, Beta
2. Dante Oliveira, KTM
3. Daemon Woolslayer, Husqvarna
4. Dalton Shirey, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
Team Suzuki Press Office – December 13. Andrea Iannone enjoyed a day with his fans last week, thanks to an invitation from Suzuki Italy to attend the Motorshow of Bologna Expo, where the Team SUZUKI […]
Across the globe, Suzuki had a monumental weekend of race success as roadracers took victories in every class Suzuki participated in. Team Suzuki ECSTAR’s Alex Rins brilliantly rode his GSX-RR to his second MotoGP win […]