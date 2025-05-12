Ryder LeBlond races to River Monster Hard Enduro victory

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Ryder LeBlond claimed a hard-fought victory in Round 6 of the 2025 U.S. Hard Enduro Series at the River Monster Hard Enduro event in Glen Lyn, West Virginia, this weekend, as teammates Korie Steede and Craig DeLong raced to podium finishes in the U.S. Sprint Enduro Series at King of the Mountain.

U.S. Hard Enduro Series – Round 6

Equipped with the Husqvarna TE 300, LeBlond was up front throughout the entirety of Sunday’s race, successfully navigating what was a technical circuit featuring flowing rivers and challenging hill climbs.

Engaged in a fierce battle with Trystan Hart for the duration of the encounter, it was LeBlond who would claim the win – his second of the 2025 season – and sole possession of the championship lead as the series heads to the Keystone Challenge later this month.

reflected LeBlond. “Between me, Trystan, and Will [Riordan], we were close on pace today, then on a couple of the more challenging sections, I was able to make a couple of passes. Got the job done and I’m stoked to pick up my second win of the season. There was a lot of pressure from behind, but overall we withstood it and got the win. Thanks to my team, let’s keep the ball rolling.” “It was pretty sick to get a win today!”“Between me, Trystan, and Will [Riordan], we were close on pace today, then on a couple of the more challenging sections, I was able to make a couple of passes. Got the job done and I’m stoked to pick up my second win of the season. There was a lot of pressure from behind, but overall we withstood it and got the win. Thanks to my team, let’s keep the ball rolling.”

Pro Class Results

1. Ryder LeBlond (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing)

2. Trystan Hart (KTM)

3. Will Riordan (Sherco)

U.S. Sprint Enduro Series – Round 6

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig DeLong posted a consistent scorecard at Round 6 of the U.S Sprint Enduro Series in West Virginia, placing third overall in the Pro Class at the King of the Mountain event, while teammate Korie Steede powered her way to victory in the Pro Women’s category.

Equipped with her Husqvarna FX 250, Steede continued her convincing form in the Pro Women’s Class, with the King of the Mountain result seeing her extend her lead atop the championship points table as a single round remains in the series.

recalled Steede. “I took a few spills, but also put down some heaters when I needed to, and I am super stoked on how the weekend unfolded and am ready for the final round.” “It was a super-gnarly weekend here, we were absolutely sending it!”“I took a few spills, but also put down some heaters when I needed to, and I am super stoked on how the weekend unfolded and am ready for the final round.”

Across the two days of competition, DeLong would record 3-3 finishes in the Pro Class, netting him third overall for the round onboard his Husqvarna FX 350. As a result, he currently sits fourth in the standings, with one round remaining in Bristol, West Virginia, next month.

commented DeLong. “I was steady through all the tests and finished in third place in my class, which puts us in a good position to podium the series with one round left to run.” “It was a decent weekend for me in West Virginia,”“I was steady through all the tests and finished in third place in my class, which puts us in a good position to podium the series with one round left to run.”

Pro Class Results

1. Cody Barnes (Honda)

2. Liam Draper (Yamaha)

3. Craig DeLong (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing)

Pro Women’s Class Results

1. Korie Steede (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing)

2. Tayla Jones (Honda)

3. Danielle McDonald (Yamaha)

Upcoming Offroad Races – May 2025

5/17: National Hare and Hound – Round 4

5/18: Grand National Cross Country Series – Round 7

5/25: U.S. Hard Enduro Series – Round 7

5/26: U.S. Hard Enduro Series – Round 8