Seventh round 2025 WorldSBK season at Donington

The 2025 WorldSBK season has just passed the halfway point. The seventh round will take place at Donington Park (England), with Nicolò Bulega leading the world standings and Alvaro Bautista just one step away from third place.

The Italian rider returns to the English circuit where he finished second twice last year in both the Superpole Race and Race 2, and wants to defend his 9-point lead over Razgatlioglu (BMW).

Bautista (third in Race 1 last season) needs to make up 7 points on Petrucci (Ducati) to regain third place in the standings.

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“It’s been a very long break, so I’m pleased to be back on my bike. Donington is a challenging track for us, but I performed well last year in both the Superpole Race and Race 2. Furthermore, in the first part of this championship, we have made a clear step forward compared to last season, which is why I expect to be faster.”

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #19)

“I’m always delighted to race on this circuit where I scored my first points and achieved my first podium in my career when I was racing in the 125cc class. Things are different in Superbike, but since the asphalt was resurfaced two years ago, I’ve enjoyed riding here. As always, the goal is to find a good feeling right from FP1”.