Solid performance for Aprilia Racing in Thailand with two RS-GP25s in top at Buriram

MARCO BEZZECCHI SIXTH, AI OGURA FIFTH WITH TRACKHOUSE
The positive signs shown by Aprilia Racing during the sprint race were confirmed in the first full-length race of the 2025 season, with Marco Bezzecchi finishing in sixth place and rookie Ai Ogura of Team Trackhouse in fifth.
Marco Bezzecchi made a strong start, holding his position in the opening laps despite his rivals’ attacks. The Italian rider delivered a solid performance, executing decisive overtakes and recovering several positions to cross the line in sixth position.
On the other side of the box, Lorenzo Savadori, filling in for the injured Jorge Martín, completed the full-length race in twentieth position, matching his result in the previous day’s sprint.
Ai Ogura put in another brilliant performance, showing great maturity and speed in his first full-length race. After a fourth place in the sprint, the Japanese rider again showed his strong rapport with the RS-GP25 and confirmed his impressive MotoGP debut with a fifth-place finish.
The double top-six result in the full-length race and the strong sprint performances confirm Aprilia Racing’s progress. The team showed competitiveness and speed on a historically demanding track in extreme heat conditions.
On Saturday morning, I suffered a few small issues that affected qualifying. It’s a shame about the sprint start, but it nevertheless helped us gather important information for the full-length race. I enjoyed the race, keeping a good pace, and I’m pleased because we collected a few points, but most importantly, valuable information. It was a positive weekend. Of course, I’m still learning and need to improve in certain areas, but together with my team, we did a good job.
We are happy because we see that the Aprilia bikes are competitive, especially on a historically difficult track. The RS-GP25s were fast both in the race and in the time attacks, which is definitely a positive sign. As for me, it’s obviously not easy to fine-tune the set-up during a race weekend, but we’ve made some progress and some interesting aspects have emerged that will also be useful for the development of the bike.
A strong race from Aprilia. With Marco in the qualifying session, we couldn’t fully showcase his true speed, we’re proud of how he proved a fighter in the sprint and the full-length race. Seeing Ai Ogura repeat his sprint performance is wonderful, though for us, having followed him since his first laps at the Sepang shakedown, it’s no surprise. Ogura rides with incredible precision and has great confidence in the bike. Four months ago, we experienced great difficulty on this same track, and today, we were the second-best team – clear proof of the extraordinary work at Noale. Congratulations to everyone at the factory. Now, we head to Argentina highly motivated, knowing it’s a circuit that better suits our bike’s characteristics. We’ll give it our all, also to show that, on his return, Jorge will find a very competitive bike.
