Solid performance for Aprilia Racing in Thailand with two RS-GP25s in top at Buriram

Marco Bezzecchi made a strong start, holding his position in the opening laps despite his rivals’ attacks. The Italian rider delivered a solid performance, executing decisive overtakes and recovering several positions to cross the line in sixth position.

On the other side of the box, Lorenzo Savadori, filling in for the injured Jorge Martín, completed the full-length race in twentieth position, matching his result in the previous day’s sprint.

Ai Ogura put in another brilliant performance, showing great maturity and speed in his first full-length race. After a fourth place in the sprint, the Japanese rider again showed his strong rapport with the RS-GP25 and confirmed his impressive MotoGP debut with a fifth-place finish.

The double top-six result in the full-length race and the strong sprint performances confirm Aprilia Racing’s progress. The team showed competitiveness and speed on a historically demanding track in extreme heat conditions.