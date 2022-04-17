Solid top-five finish Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX West in challenging conditions

Mother Nature presented extra challenges to the much-anticipated showdown between the 250 regional classes, with heavy rains early in the morning calling for an abbreviated schedule. Although there was only one session before the gate drop, the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team came out swinging with Thrasher and Craig qualifying 1-2 in the 250SX West class, which lined up for the second heat race before the two regions squared off in the main event.

In the 250SX West heat race, Craig was third and claimed the lead in the final laps to secure the win. The Californian didn’t get the start he was hoping for in the main event but worked his way to fourth on the first lap and then into the runner-up spot on Lap 5. He and the race leader set a blistering pace and separated themselves from the rest of the field. Craig was in hot pursuit to try and claim the lead but unfortunately went down in the tricky track conditions with three laps remaining. He quickly rejoined but lost too much time on the leader and finished second. Craig’s perfect podium record has him heading to the penultimate round in Denver, Colorado, with a 23-point lead.

Thrasher showed speed straight away, taking the fastest qualifier honors in the 250SX West class and coming just shy of the fastest time overall for both divisions. Despite the challenging conditions, he then had a solid top-five finish in the heat race. The Tennessee Rider chose a gate pick on the far outside, which worked well for him last year en route to his two wins at the speedway track. Unfortunately, history did not repeat, and he found himself outside of the top 10 after the start. Undeterred, Thrasher wove his way through the pack and into fifth by the halfway point, where he ultimately finished.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s 250 East team returns to the spotlight next weekend for the regional division’s penultimate round of the season at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Saturday, April 23.