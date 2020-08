Special No Payments $1500 off and 0% for 60 Months Offers from Ducati

Scrambler Sixty2 0.99% APR for 36 months, $28.20/mo for every $1,000 financed; or 1.99% APR for 48 months, $21.69/mo for every $1,000 financed; or 2.99% APR for 60 months, $17.96/mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $60.63/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $4,570.80; 15% downpayment; 2.99% APR₂ $500₃

Scrambler Icon 0.99% APR for 36 months, $28.20/mo for every $1,000 financed; or 1.99% APR for 48 months, $21.69/mo for every $1,000 financed; or 2.99% APR for 60 months, $17.96/mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $74.38/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $5,402.80; 15% downpayment; 2.99% APR₂ $500₃

Scrambler Desert Sled 0.99% APR for 36 months, $28.20/mo for every $1,000 financed; or 1.99% APR for 48 months, $21.69/mo for every $1,000 financed; or 2.99% APR for 60 months, $17.96/mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $95.02/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $6,650.80; 15% downpayment; 2.99% APR₂ —

Scrambler Café Racer 0.99% APR for 36 months, $28.20/mo for every $1,000 financed; or 1.99% APR for 48 months, $21.69/mo for every $1,000 financed; or 2.99% APR for 60 months, $17.96/mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $95.02/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $6,650.80; 15% downpayment; 2.99% APR₂ $500₃

Scrambler Full Throttle 0.99% APR for 36 months, $28.20/mo for every $1,000 financed; or 1.99% APR for 48 months, $21.69/mo for every $1,000 financed; or 2.99% APR for 60 months, $17.96/mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $86.42/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $6,130.80; 15% downpayment; 2.99% APR₂ $500₃

Scrambler 1100 (excluding Pro) 0% APR for 36 months, $27.78/mo for every $1,000 financed; or 0% APR for 48 months, $20.83/mo for every $1,000 financed; or 0% APR for 60 months, $16.67/mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $103.62/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $7,170.80; 15% downpayment; 2.99% APR₂ $1,000₃

Scrambler 1100 Special (excluding Pro) 0% APR for 36 months, $27.78/mo for every $1,000 financed; or 0% APR for 48 months, $20.83/mo for every $1,000 financed; or 0% APR for 60 months, $16.67/mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $115.66/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $7,898.80; 15% downpayment; 2.99% APR₂ $1,500₃