Superbike rider makes his debut at MotoAmerica Road America road course

Danilo Petrucci Heads to Road America to Defend His Championship Points Lead

The Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC superbike rider makes his debut at the classic Midwestern road course

Sunnyvale, Calif., June 1, 2022 — Danilo Petrucci arrives in Elkhart Lake for round four of the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship, eager to ride his Panigale V4 R superbike at the iconic Road America circuit for the first time.

The MotoGP race winner from Terni, Italy endeavors to follow in the footsteps of Alessandro Gramigni, his fellow countryman, who in 1996, after six years in the Grand Prix paddock, rode to a stellar victory at Road America aboard the famous 955cc Fast By Ferracci Ducati 916.

While it would be a fairytale victory for Ducatisti, Petrucci is dubious about his odds this weekend. Though enjoying a four-point lead over Mathew Scholtz in the championship, Petrucci’s season has already had challenges not of his own making. He comes to Road America nursing injuries sustained in a crash at the conclusion of race two at VIR.

Despite his injuries, Petrucci will swing a leg over his Panigale V4 R on Friday, testing his fitness around the 4.048-mile, 14-turn circuit through the Wisconsin hills. As always, Ducatisti worldwide will be spurring him on.

Danilo Petrucci (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – Ducati #9)

“I’m happy to visit another new track. Unfortunately, I’m not fit because I had a bad crash after race two in VIR. I must check my condition to see if I can ride the bike properly. But I can’t wait to try the bike at Road America, and I hope I’ll feel better for Friday and Saturday so we can compete for the podium as always.”