Supercross Returns to Pittsburgh After 40 Year Hiatus

Pittsburgh, PA

Round Fifteen

April 26, 2025
The SMX World Championship™ Series and Monster Energy AMA Supercross made a historic return to Steel City—the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers—for the first time in over four decades. The last time the roar of revving engines filled the city was in 1983.

An overnight rain set the stage for a dynamic night of racing. Despite the chilly weather, an electrifying crowd packed Steelers Stadium. The track was slick and technical throughout qualifying. Mitchell Oldenburg qualified 16th overall, while teammate Benny Bloss secured 17th.

By the night show, the track had begun to tack up. Oldenburg launched out of the gate in heat one, grabbing the first holeshot in a race for Beta USA and finishing fifth, holding off strong competition. He also repped a retro Steelers-inspired Canvas Jersey. Bloss lined up in heat two, starting in eighth and making his way into sixth before ultimately finishing in seventh. Still recovering from a rib injury sustained in East Rutherford, Bloss pushed through qualifying and the heat race despite discomfort.

In the Main Event, Bloss started from the outside and entered the first corner with 17:51 on the clock. After an early race crash, he dropped to 22nd and was unable to finish the race after aggravating his previous injury. The track continued to break down through the night, becoming increasingly technical and rutted by the final gate drop. Oldenburg finished 11th in the Main after a slower start and needing time to find a flow. He adjusted well to the changing track conditions and continued to make progress, closing the night just outside the top ten.

 
Results:
Mitchell Oldenburg » 11th Place » 450 SX

Benny Bloss » 22nd Place » 450 SX

Factory 450 RX
“Pittsburgh was another step in the right direction, and a nice rebound from last weekend. Pulling the hole shot in the heat race felt amazing, and it helped me learn the pace of the leaders a little bit. Didn’t execute the start in the main, and it took me a little bit to find a flow. Really happy with how I adjusted to the track conditions in the main, just needing a little more to make that next step in my results!”

Factory 450 RX
“Unfortunately it was another rough weekend for me. I’m dealing with a rib injury from my crash in East Rutherford and just struggled all day with that. I was able to make it through qualifying and the heat race good. Then in the main I crashed early and re-aggravated it and wasn’t able to finish. The track was very technical and got super beat up in the main event.”

Photos: Align Media

