Supercross Returns to Pittsburgh After 40 Year Hiatus The SMX World Championship™ Series and Monster Energy AMA Supercross made a historic return to Steel City—the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers—for the first time in over four decades. The last time the roar of revving engines filled the city was in 1983. An overnight rain set the stage for a dynamic night of racing. Despite the chilly weather, an electrifying crowd packed Steelers Stadium. The track was slick and technical throughout qualifying. Mitchell Oldenburg qualified 16th overall, while teammate Benny Bloss secured 17th. By the night show, the track had begun to tack up. Oldenburg launched out of the gate in heat one, grabbing the first holeshot in a race for Beta USA and finishing fifth, holding off strong competition. He also repped a retro Steelers-inspired Canvas Jersey. Bloss lined up in heat two, starting in eighth and making his way into sixth before ultimately finishing in seventh. Still recovering from a rib injury sustained in East Rutherford, Bloss pushed through qualifying and the heat race despite discomfort. In the Main Event, Bloss started from the outside and entered the first corner with 17:51 on the clock. After an early race crash, he dropped to 22nd and was unable to finish the race after aggravating his previous injury. The track continued to break down through the night, becoming increasingly technical and rutted by the final gate drop. Oldenburg finished 11th in the Main after a slower start and needing time to find a flow. He adjusted well to the changing track conditions and continued to make progress, closing the night just outside the top ten.