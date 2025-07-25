Team Husqvarna supporting next generation of American motocross at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch

Husqvarna Mobility North America is excited to return to the famed Loretta Lynn’s Ranch for the 44th Annual AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, from July 28 – August 2. As the most prestigious amateur motocross event in the sport, the Ranch is a cornerstone for rider development and Team Husqvarna will be on location to foster the next generation.

The Team Husqvarna Amateur Racing program is built on wide-spanning support, with a focus on nurturing riders from their early days of racing through to challenging for championships. With pathways for Elite, Select, and Dealer Supported riders, the program delivers tailored resources and trackside expertise to help each competitor maximize their full potential.

Representing Team Husqvarna in the 2025 edition will be Landon Gibson – the talented young Rockstar Energy Husqvarna-backed prospect – and Max Shane, alongside rising stars Easton Graves and Kam Buckman in the minicycle divisions.

Riders competing at this year’s event are encouraged to check in at the Husqvarna pit area during race week for decal application and credentials, while all Husqvarna-mounted athletes, regardless of program tier, are eligible to receive a Team Husqvarna badge for their race bibs.

Adding a fresh twist to the week’s activities, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Malcolm ‘Mookie’ Stewart will host the inaugural Husqvarna Catch Classic Fishing Competition located at the Ranch Pond on Tuesday afternoon from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, with riders and families invited to wind down and cast a line with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing superstar.

In keeping with Husqvarna’s rider-first ethos, Trackside Support will be available throughout the race week, with emergency parts and technical services available to ensure Husqvarna riders can stay focused on racing, knowing that professional assistance is well within reach.

The road to Loretta Lynn MX is long and earned, and Team Husqvarna recognizes the dedication of every rider, along with the families, coaches, and supporters who make the journey possible. Whether aiming for the podium or building foundational experience, Team Husqvarna wishes all riders well for the upcoming race week. Follow @teamhusqvarna_ on Instagram for the latest from trackside!