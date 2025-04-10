The NC750X and EM1 e: share prestigious design awards

The popular urban adventure NC750X wins the Red Dot Award*

Sixth consecutive year that a Honda motorcycle receives this recognition

The EM1 e: wins the iF award** after achieving its Red Dot award in 2024

Honda has announced that two of its models, the EM1 e: electric moped and the versatile NC750X urban adventure , have been recognized with prestigious design awards.

The EM1 e: has won an iF Award ( International Forum Design Award ), adding to the Red Dot Award for Product Design it won in 2024. Developed with the concept of creating “an electric scooter just right for people,” the EM1 e: became Honda’s first personal electric two-wheeler on sale in Europe in 2023. Powered by the swappable Honda Mobile Power Pack e: battery, it forms a simple and compact package thanks to the optimized layout of key components. The lights use high-brightness LEDs, which contribute to safe driving even at night and in low visibility conditions. The headlight features a simple, flat design that enhances the EM1 e:’ s ultra-modern look .

Honda’s Red Dot Award success continues for a sixth consecutive year with the NC750X joining the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP (2020), Forza 750 (2021), ADV350 and NT1100 (2022), CB750 Hornet and XL750 Transalp (2023) and the EM1 e: (2024) as previous Red Dot Product Design Award winners .

Since its introduction in 2012, the NC750X has earned a reputation for versatility thanks to its upright riding position, excellent maneuverability, exceptionally low fuel consumption, unique internal storage compartment and its excellent combination of comfort and riding fun. For 2025, the NC750X becomes the first motorcycle to incorporate bio-based Durabio ™ polycarbonate resin in key colored fairing components (Earth Khaki).

The redesign of the 2025 NC750X was carried out by the team at Honda’s Rome R&D center, whose Project Leader , Valerio Aiello , commented:

“We’re delighted to receive the Red Dot Design Award for the NC750X. For the 2025 version, we’ve focused on making it much more robust, simpler, and more dynamic, while keeping it in line with its core concept. What I particularly like about the NC750X is its hybrid nature, in that it blends different motorcycle categories with inspiration from all of them: a bit of trail adventure , a bit of road riding, and the practical functionality of a scooter .”

Toshinobu Minami , General Manager and COO of Honda R&D Co., Ltd. Design Center, commented:

“We are deeply honored to receive the Red Dot Design Award for the sixth consecutive year, and this year we were also awarded the iF Design Award. We believe this is the result of people identifying with Honda Design’s philosophy of creating ‘designs that enrich the lives of our customers through experiences and products that are driven by a human-centered approach.’ Honda will continue to create new values ​​that will surprise and inspire people, giving them the satisfaction of expanding their life potential.”

* The Red Dot Award was established in 1955 and has become one of the most respected design awards worldwide. The prize is administered by the Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in Essen, Germany. The product design award judges 51 categories of industrial products according to nine criteria, including innovation, functionality, durability, and ergonomics.

** With nearly 11,000 entries from 66 countries, and 131 juries from 23 countries selecting the best and most outstanding designs, the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the world’s most prestigious design competitions. Sponsored by the non-profit iF Design Foundation, the award highlights the global importance of design, its relevance and social influence, and aims to foster innovation for a better future. New for 2025 is a greater emphasis on sustainability as one of the five evaluation criteria.

About Honda

Honda is a leading motorcycle manufacturer and marketer and the eighth-largest automobile manufacturer in the world. Honda is the only company capable of developing mobility products for all environments: land (cars, motorcycles), water (marine engines), and air (HondaJet), implementing all possible electrification technologies: hybrid, electric, and hydrogen fuel cell. Founded in 1948 by Soichiro Honda, Honda designs, develops, produces, and distributes more than 26.5 million products annually (by 2023). By 2024, Honda will produce more than 20 million motorcycles across its 37 factories located in 23 countries and territories.

In Spain, Honda focuses its operations in Santa Perpètua de Mogoda (Barcelona), where it employs 266 people. Currently, the Honda Motor Europe Spain Motorcycle Division has a network of 72 authorized dealerships, through which it sells more than 50 different models.