The new Harley-Davidson Eagle Eye Special Edition Paint Stunner!

HARLEY-DAVIDSON DEBUTS SPECIAL EDITION PAINT FOR ROAD GLIDE® SPECIAL MODEL

Factory-Installed Eagle Eye Yellow Special Edition Paint Highlighted With Large Custom Black Eagle Graphic

MILWAUKEE (February 3, 2020) – The new Eagle Eye Special Edition Paint Option is a custom paint scheme only available as installed at the Harley-Davidson® factory on the 2020 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special model.

Factory installation offers the customer an attainable custom paint option that eliminates the need to either re-paint the original components or install an accessory paint set that leaves take-off painted parts on the shop floor. The Eagle Eye Special Edition paint option finish meets demanding Harley-Davidson standards for quality and durability, and is backed by the Harley-Davidson limited warranty.

The Eagle Eye paint option is executed on a brilliant yellow base color with a glossy clear coat finish. A design highlight is a black eagle graphic with spread wings that flows from the right side of the fuel tank to the right side of the fairing. A simple Bar & Shield™ logo is on the left side of the tank. Harley-Davidson script is aligned on the outside edge of each saddlebag lid, and the saddlebag latches are color-matched. The special edition paint is applied to the fairing, fuel tank, front and rear fenders, saddlebags and sidecovers.

Base price of the 2020 Road Glide Special model with the Eagle Eye Special Edition Paint Option is $29,294*, a $1,495 premium over base price with a standard solid color.

* Prices listed are the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices for base models. Options are available at additional cost. Prices exclude tax, title, licensing, registration fees, destination charges, added accessories, and additional dealer charges, if any, and are subject to change. Harley-Davidson reimburses dealers for performing manufacturer-specified pre-delivery inspection and setup tasks. Dealer prices may vary.

About Harley-Davidson Motor Company

Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has fulfilled dreams of personal freedom by leading the innovation of two-wheeled mobility. The company offers an expanding range of leading-edge, distinctive and customizable motorcycles and brings the brand to life through Harley-Davidson riding experiences and exceptional motorcycle parts, accessories, riding gear and apparel.