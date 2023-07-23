Thirteenth race of 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship memorable experience for all

The thirteenth race of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship was a memorable experience for all; the riders faced an almighty challenge in the form of the bottomless sand. The Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing duo – Kay de Wolf and Lucas Coenen – experienced highs and lows.

Lucas Coenen was simply brilliant in what was his first home Grand Prix as an MX2 athlete. The demanding circuit put both man and machine to the test, yet he excelled in each session aboard his FC 250. ’96’ was second from the start of moto one, and challenged for the victory throughout, but could not advance and had to settle for that runner-up spot. Although he was hungry for more in moto two, a poor start restricted him. The talent that he possesses was clear for all to see though – he climbed to second once again. The same ranking was secured in the overall classification, unsurprisingly, thanks to that 2-2 scorecard. Eighth is the position that he occupies in the championship standings.