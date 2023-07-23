Thirteenth race of 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship memorable experience for all

Lucas Coenen was simply brilliant in what was his first home Grand Prix as an MX2 athlete. The demanding circuit put both man and machine to the test, yet he excelled in each session aboard his FC 250. ’96’ was second from the start of moto one, and challenged for the victory throughout, but could not advance and had to settle for that runner-up spot. Although he was hungry for more in moto two, a poor start restricted him. The talent that he possesses was clear for all to see though – he climbed to second once again. The same ranking was secured in the overall classification, unsurprisingly, thanks to that 2-2 scorecard. Eighth is the position that he occupies in the championship standings.
Lommel has been a happy hunting ground for Kay de Wolf in the past, but he was luckless on this occasion and had to withdraw from the event prematurely. Additional news will be shared in due course.
Lucas Coenen: “I am so happy to be on the podium at my home Grand Prix! This means so much. I feel like I could have pushed for the victory today, but I kept it consistent and finished second in every race. Thank you to my team for all of their hard work.”
Travelling north is the task for the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team now. The Grand Prix of Finland, run at Vantaa, will mark round fourteen and the end of a gruelling triple header.
Results – 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship, Round Thirteen
MX2 – Overall
1. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 50pts; 2. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 44pts; 3. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 40pts
MX2 – Moto One
1. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 35:17.877; 2. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 35:25.474; 3. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 35:43.183
MX2 – Moto Two
1. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 35:28.603; 2. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 35:49.239; 3. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 36:07.633
MX2 – Standings
1. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 564pts; 2. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 551pts; 3. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 501pts… 7. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 433pts; 8. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 425pts