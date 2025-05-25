TOM VIALLE AND RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING LAND FOX RACEWAY NATIONAL PODIUM

PALA, Calif. – A convincing start to the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship saw Tom Vialle finish third overall at Fox Raceway on Saturday afternoon, delivering 3-4 results across the pair of 250MX motos, while Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammates Julien Beaumer (250MX) and Aaron Plessinger (450MX) also scored top-five results in their respective classes at the season-opening round.

A podium finish in the 250MX category saw two-time MX2 World Champion and current 250SX East title-holder Vialle finish P3 overall on his KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION. Vialle accelerated to the holeshot in Moto 2 and fought up front for the duration of the race, which complemented his fourth-place result in Moto 1.

Tom Vialle: “I had a great start in the second Moto, although the first one I started actually pretty far back. I passed a lot of riders in that one, and the track was very tricky – it’s not my favorite track of the year here, so it’s nice to be on the podium. Obviously, third place isn’t where we want to be, but it’s still nice to start the season on the podium.”

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 250MX teammate Beaumer began his second full Pro Motocross campaign with a fifth-place finish in the opening encounter, before leading the field in Moto 2 as he made a quick pass on Vialle for the lead. Also equipped with the KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, a P4 ride would earn the number 23 fifth overall for the weekend.

Julien Beaumer: “Pala was a solid start to the season and 5-4 results have me excited for where I am at. We still have some work to do to increase comfort, but to leave here fifth overall shows where we are, speed-wise, and I think I can run up front and win races. I’m excited for the rest of the season.”

Fox Raceway marked a strong afternoon of racing for Plessinger in 450MX, with ‘The Cowboy’ racing his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION to fifth in Moto 1, and then a hard-fought P3 in Moto 2 after spending the entirety of the race entrenched in a battle for the final podium position. Those results placed him P4 on combined scores at the opener.

Aaron Plessinger: “Pala was crazy! We put the scoop tire on for Moto 2 because I was lacking that thing in the first one, but it got me off to a great start in that last race. Then from there, it was literally me and Hunter [Lawrence], which was one of the hardest battles I’ve had in motocross, and I was able to get him on the last lap. I’ve just got to give it up to everyone who’s behind me, training down at the Baker’s Factory has been a good, good time, and I feel like this year’s my year. More good starts like that and I think we can be right up there going for wins!”

Defending 450MX Champion Chase Sexton opened the Fox Raceway round by posting the second fastest qualifying time onboard his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, before a costly early fall during Moto 1 ended his day, with both he and the team electing to sit out Moto 2. Additional information will be available once he undergoes further evaluation this week.

Next Race: May 31 – Hangtown, California

Results 450MX Class – Fox Raceway National

1. Jett Lawrence (Honda)

2. Eli Tomac (Yamaha)

3. Hunter Lawrence (Honda)

4. Aaron Plessinger (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

9. RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna)

15. Malcolm Stewart (Husqvarna)

Standings 450MX Class 2025 after 1 of 11 rounds

1. Jett Lawrence, 50 points

2. Eli Tomac, 40

3. Hunter Lawrence, 38

4. Aaron Plessinger, 37

9. RJ Hampshire, 26

15. Malcolm Stewart, 10

Results 250MX Class – Fox Raceway National

1. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)

2. Jo Shimoda (Honda)

3. Tom Vialle (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

5. Julien Beaumer (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

12. Casey Cochran (GASGAS)

13. Ryder DiFrancesco (GASGAS)

Standings 250MX Class 2025 after 1 of 11 rounds

1. Haiden Deegan, 50 points

2. Jo Shimoda, 44

3. Tom Vialle, 38

5. Julien Beaumer, 35

12. Casey Cochran, 19

13. Ryder DiFrancesco, 18