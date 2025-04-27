Tough Track Tests Liqui Moly Beta Race Team in East Rutherford

The Liqui Moly Beta Race Team faced one of the toughest tests of the season at Round 14 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The MetLife Stadium track featured steep jump faces, deep rut-laced corners, two whoop sections, and tight rhythm lanes—all under slick, overcast conditions that made for a demanding night. The day began with a setback for Benny Bloss, who suffered a crash in free practice but battled through to qualify 12th. Mitchell Oldenburg had a smooth run, qualifying 10th. Both riders advanced out of the first 450 heat—Oldenburg holding 6th throughout, while Bloss charged from 10th to 7th before getting caught in the tough blocks and finishing 9th. In the Main Event, both riders started from the outside. Oldenburg rounded the first turn in 9th, but an early collision forced him into the mechanics area and dropped him to 20th. He rebounded to finish 15th. Bloss also went down early but found his rhythm and powered through for P19. With three rounds to go, the Liqui Moly Beta Race Team is looking to finish strong and carry momentum into the final stretch of the season.