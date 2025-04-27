Tough Track Tests Liqui Moly Beta Race Team in East Rutherford

The Liqui Moly Beta Race Team faced one of the toughest tests of the season at Round 14 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The MetLife Stadium track featured steep jump faces, deep rut-laced corners, two whoop sections, and tight rhythm lanes—all under slick, overcast conditions that made for a demanding night. The day began with a setback for Benny Bloss, who suffered a crash in free practice but battled through to qualify 12th. Mitchell Oldenburg had a smooth run, qualifying 10th. Both riders advanced out of the first 450 heat—Oldenburg holding 6th throughout, while Bloss charged from 10th to 7th before getting caught in the tough blocks and finishing 9th. In the Main Event, both riders started from the outside. Oldenburg rounded the first turn in 9th, but an early collision forced him into the mechanics area and dropped him to 20th. He rebounded to finish 15th. Bloss also went down early but found his rhythm and powered through for P19. With three rounds to go, the Liqui Moly Beta Race Team is looking to finish strong and carry momentum into the final stretch of the season.
Results:
Benny Bloss » 19th Place » 450 SX
Mitchell Oldenburg » 15th Place » 450 SX
Factory 450 RX
“Had a rough day in New Jersey. I went over the bars in the whoops on the first lap of free practice and was pretty banged up. Struggled to find my flow after that but still qualified 12th. In the heat, I was starting to feel good until I went off track and got cords wrapped around my hub. Crashed early in the main and was way back, but finally found some flow and started making up time—until I landed in the tough blocks and bent my rear brake pedal. From there it was just about surviving the last few laps. Bummed to have such a tough weekend after a string of really good races, but it happens.”
Factory 450 RX
“East Rutherford was a tough one! I felt pretty good qualifying P10 and getting a solid finish in the heat. My starts have been getting better and I put myself in a good spot in the main. Unfortunately, I came together with another rider earlier and had to make a pit stop in the mechanics area. Charged as hard as I could the rest of the main and ended up 15th. I have a lot more left in the tank, and I’m fired up for these last 3 races!”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
Although not part of this year’s world championship, the 2022 Atacama Rally still delivered a huge challenge to all riders with five long days of racing through the arid desert landscape of the Chilean Atacama. […]
Jack Miller battled hard for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing through qualifying and Sprint action at the epic, fast and sprawling Circuit of the Americas for round three of 2024 MotoGP. The Australian took 7th […]
Donington Park. After a successful weekend at Misano (ITA) with a historic hat-trick by Toprak Razgatlioglu (TUR), BMW Motorrad Motorsport now heads to Great Britain. The fifth round of the FIM Superbike World Championship 2024 […]