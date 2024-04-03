Vmoto Group announces significant rebranding operation for its products

· Vmoto Group announces a significant rebranding operation for its products. · From today onwards, all Group new products will be branded as Vmoto. · The first effect of this new direction is the launch of a new website, vmoto.com. Milan, April 3, 2024 – Vmoto Limited Corporation, a leading company in the production and marketing of 100% electric two-wheeled mobility solutions, announced a significant rebranding operation: from now on, all vehicles of the group will be branded as Vmoto. Founded in 1999 in Perth, Australia, the Vmoto Group had entered a strategic partnership with Super Soco in 2020, a Chinese company active in the production of electric vehicles with whom it had been collaborating since 2017. Thus, Vmoto Soco was born, a joint venture between the two companies, which also included the ownership and management of the E-Max brand since 2010. The Group, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), has successfully led the growth and expansion of the Vmoto and Super Soco brands over the years, marketing products of the highest quality, both in construction and style, thanks to collaborations with major design studios and international partnerships, such as those with Ducati Corse and Dorna. Today, in order to cope with an increasingly challenging world market, but also one full of opportunities, the Vmoto Group Board has decided to group all its operational areas under one, iconic brand – R&D, production, marketing. The new models, motorbikes and scooters, of the Australian manufacturer will from now on all be identified under the single Vmoto brand, with the exception of vehicles dedicated to B2B, which will bear the Vmoto Fleet brand. The decision was motivated by the desire to present the market with a strong and unified identity, immediately recognisable, to reach the end consumer as clearly and directly as possible. Nevertheless, the E-Max and Super Soco brands remain among the assets of the Vmoto Group, with the prospect that they may be used in the future to create and identify new and innovative product lines, with the aim of offering consumers solutions that are always fresh and in line with market demands for sustainable mobility. Charles Chen, CEO of the Vmoto Group, commented on the news: “Today is an important day in the history of our Corporation. Unifying all our operations under a single, strong brand like Vmoto means being able to address an increasingly demanding global market with clarity, transparency, and determination, continuing to produce and design vehicles that offer top-of-the-line performance, quality, and design.” Graziano Milone, President / Strategy & Business Developments and Global CMO of the Vmoto Group, commented on the news: “The EV market is going through one of the most important and crucial moments of its cycle, a cultural and industrial transformation that will lead it to its definitive commercial consecration: presenting itself to it using the Vmoto brand will allow our Group to reduce internal fragmentation and have a clearer and more defined image in the eyes of customers and consumers from all over the world. This rebranding operation is much more than a simple restyling, but a real injection of energy into the engine of Vmoto and its market presence.” On this occasion, the Vmoto Group presented the new institutional website, characterized by a new and emotional graphic design and increasingly accessible and engaging content: it is reachable at vmoto.com.