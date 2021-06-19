WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – JUNE 19-20TH

Team Suzuki Press Office – June 18.

The third weekend in June sees Team Suzuki Ecstar on track at Sachsenring in Germany for the eighth round of the 2021 MotoGP™ World Championship.

World Champion Joan Mir and Alex Rins have been out on track today aboard their GSX-RR machinery as Rins makes his comeback from injury ahead of Sunday’s Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland.

In America, Twisted Tea H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki and BarX Chaparral ECSTAR Suzuki will be racing their Suzuki RM-Z450 and RM-Z250 machinery at Round 3 of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship at High Point Raceway in Mount Morris.

June 20: Round 8. MotoGP™. Sachsenring. Germany.

June 19-20: Round 3. AMA Pro Motocross Championship. High Point Raceway. Mount Morris. Pennsylvania. USA.