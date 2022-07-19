Win a famous Yamaha Ténéré 700 World Raid

Win the Yamaha Ténéré 700 World Raid That Reigned Supreme in Tunisia

Yamaha Motor Europe has teamed up with Riders for Health, powered by Two Wheels for Life, to give you the chance to win one of the official rally-spec Yamaha Ténéré 700 World Raid bikes ridden to victory in the Tunisia Desert Challenge by Alessandro Botturi.

Across Africa, more than 60% of the population live in rural communities, far from medical centres and with no means of transport to allow them to access essential health services. Founded over 30 years ago, Riders for Health works across Africa to ensure health professionals have a way to reach communities to provide critical support and medical supplies with a reliable form of transport.

Yamaha Motor Europe, in partnership with Riders for Health, launched the Yamaha Ténéré World Raid Team in 2022 to help raise over €100,000 to replace a fleet of life-saving motorcycles in The Gambia. In April, the team made its debut in the Tunisia Desert Challenge (TDC), with Italian rider Botturi storming to an emotional victory, the first for a production bike in the Rally Raid class, highlighting the capabilities of the special edition Yamaha Ténéré 700 World Raid as it conquered some of the harshest terrain on the planet.

His teammate Pol Tarres showed incredible pace and bravery to battle through bad luck and finish in a respectful 30th overall as he completed his first rally, with the extreme conditions of the TDC providing the perfect test for the new Yamaha Ténéré 700 World Raid’s racing credentials. You can relive all of the action and drama from Tunisia by going exclusively behind the scenes with the team in the video below as they powered through adversity to emerge victorious.

For your chance to win one of the official rally-spec Yamaha Ténéré 700 World Raid bikes raced by the team, plus the opportunity of a once-in-a-lifetime experience riding with Botturi or Tarres, and lots of other prizes, you can register to take part in the online prize draw here. The money raised will help provide essential equipment that will allow Riders for Health to continue their excellent work across the African continent.

The next challenge for the Yamaha Ténéré World Raid Team as they continue to help raise awareness for Riders for Health is the Africa Eco Race (AER) on the 15th -30th of October, which follows the original Paris-Dakar route. Starting in Monaco, the AER will provide another opportunity for the team to showcase the potential of the production-based Ténéré 700 World Raid against its prototype rivals, with the route covering over 6,000km as it traverses through Morocco and Mauritania before finishing beside the legendary Lac Rose in Dakar, Senegal.