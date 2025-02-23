WorldSBK history as Bautista completes a spectacular Sunday after a fantastic comeback

Nicolò Bulega enters right into the history of the Australian Superbike Round. The Italian rider closed out the opening weekend of the 2025 WorldSBK season by not only taking three wins but also by finishing first in every single session held at the Phillip Island circuit, including the four that took place during the two days of testing earlier in the week.

Alvaro Bautista’s Sunday started uphill. To avoid contact with Razgatlioglu (BMW) on the first lap, the Spanish rider is forced to go off track, thus compromising his Superpole Race. In Race 2 Bautista’s comeback (he started from 11th position) is exciting and allows the Spanish rider to finish in second place.

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)
“I can’t hide the fact that I am delighted with this weekend. It’s clear that the results are there for all to see, but what gives me more satisfaction is the feeling with the bike, which has been perfect since the tests. I want to thank the team for their extraordinary job”. 

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #19)
“This Sunday didn’t start in the best way in the Superpole Race. However, the feeling was good, allowing me to stay focused and ride in Race 2 as I liked. I am satisfied because my goal for this weekend was to get a good feeling again. We go to Portimao with good feelings”.

