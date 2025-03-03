2025 MXGP blasts into life for Red Bull KTM in Argentina with MX2 podium double

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing ripped out of a Grand Prix start gate for the first time this year and Sacha Coenen produced the goods with his KTM 250 SX-F to score 2nd place in Argentina. Simon Laegenfelder was 3rd overall meaning an MX2 double trophy haul for the opening round of 20 in Cordoba.

The new Inifinito Race Track in Cordoba provides soft terrain, a quick layout, big jumps and is surrounded by a large crowd for its MXGP inauguration

Lucas Coenen makes his MXGP class debut and the 2024 MX2 championship runner-up takes the KTM 450 SX-F to 6th overall

Sacha Coenen Is the pick from the MX2 class with results of 9-1 in the two motos to place as runner-up. Simon Laegenfelder takes 3rd while Andrea Adamo was 10th after a first moto DNF

Jeffrey Herlings will soon occupy the saddle of his KTM 450 SX-F in the next comeback step from right ACL reconstruction. The Dutchman will then confirm a timescale for his MXGP return

MXGP discovered a brand-new circuit for the Grand Prix of Argentina and the Infinito Race Track offered a different setting compared to the venue at Neuquen that had been the home of the South American fixture since 2015. The teams and riders tried to unlock all the fastest lines and potential of the course in Cordoba that was initially wet but quickly dried through the Sunday motos thanks to the warm climate and soft, sandy nature of the surface.

The Red Bull KTM Factory line-up flew across the Atlantic with one representative in the MXGP class (Lucas Coenen) and four in the MX2 category (Andrea Adamo, Sacha Coenen, Simon Laegenfelder and Marc-Antoine Rossi) and with Jeffrey Herlings on the comeback path from injury. On Saturday the MX2 crew set a marker with the 1st, 2nd and 3rd best lap-times in Timed Practice. Adamo, Coenen and Laegenfelder hit the front again in the RAM Qualification Heat and the Italian logged the first maximum points of the campaign with victory ahead of the Belgian in P2 and the German in 4th. Rossi was 19th after a poor start. Lucas Coenen was also struggling at the launch of the MXGP Heat as contact with another rider put him on the floor into Turn 2. He remounted and made it to the flag in 19th.

Sunday’s motos was the scene for more drama as the track invited a high pace and full commitment. Coenen fell on the first lap of the opening MX2 sprint (with the course in its wettest state) and worked his way back to 9th but then owned the second moto holeshot and took the checkered flag. Laegenfelder was P2 in the first moto but two small late falls in the afternoon dropped him to 6th and meant the third step of the podium. Adamo had to pull out of the initial moto with a technical issue and after spinning on the metal gate at the start. The former world champ was strong in the second moto to follow home Coenen for P2. Rossi ended the day with 19th after a 16-20 scorecard.

In MXGP Lucas Coenen closed a steady day of action with 7-8 scores and took home 27 points for P6. With the championship now underway, MXGP will hurry onto Cozar for the Grand Prix of Castilla la Mancha in two weeks.

Lucas Coenen, 7th and 8th for 6th overall in MXGP: “My first MXGP race was quite tricky. I didn’t have the best feeling on the track or the best speed but managed a good start in the Quali race until another rider ran into my leg and put me down. I had to fight hard to come back from last to 19th and that was tough. I reset for Sunday and did my best. I finished in the top ten twice and I’m really pleased. It’s almost like a win for me right now and we made some good points. We’ll keep building and swing even higher for Spain.” : “My first MXGP race was quite tricky. I didn’t have the best feeling on the track or the best speed but managed a good start in the Quali race until another rider ran into my leg and put me down. I had to fight hard to come back from last to 19th and that was tough. I reset for Sunday and did my best. I finished in the top ten twice and I’m really pleased. It’s almost like a win for me right now and we made some good points. We’ll keep building and swing even higher for Spain.”

Sacha Coenen, 9th and 1st for 2nd overall in MX2: “I knew I had good speed but I didn’t really have any expectations for this Grand Prix; I just wanted to push my hardest and see where we could arrive. The crash in the third corner of the first moto did not help and meant I had to come back from last position. it was not ideal. We didn’t make any changes to the bike because I feel really good with my setting – better than last season – and we’d worked hard for that this winter. It was great in the second moto and I had good flow after the holeshot.”

Simon Laegenfelder, 2nd and 6th for 3rd overall in MX2: “I was feeling good and fast with the bike this weekend and I cannot really explain what happened at the end of the second moto. We have to figure some things out for the next Grand Prix. I’m fit and could ride well but we have to look at these mistakes and put them right for Spain.” : “I was feeling good and fast with the bike this weekend and I cannot really explain what happened at the end of the second moto. We have to figure some things out for the next Grand Prix. I’m fit and could ride well but we have to look at these mistakes and put them right for Spain.”

Andrea Adamo, DNF and 2nd for 10th overall in MX2: “A really good weekend for me. P1 in the Qualifying race and Pole Position was super but then it as a bummer to have a problem in race one and a DNF because I had been feeling good all day. With P2 in the second moto I believe we could have left Argentina with a podium and maybe the red plate, anyway, good feelings with the bike and good speed and fitness so we’re looking forward to Spain now.”

Marc-Antoine Rossi, 16th and 20th for 19th overall in MX2: “It was not easy to be back at Grand Prix speed on this track! I’m not that happy with my riding: the heat and the track itself was tough for me but this was a step back to competition and I’m still learning. Spain might be a bit better for me.”

Results MXGP Argentina 2025

1. Maxime Renaux (FRA), Yamaha, 2-1

2. Romain Febvre (FRA), Kawasaki, 1-2

3. Tim Gajser (SLO), Honda, 3-3

4. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA), Ducati, 4-4

5. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED), Fantic 5-7

6. Lucas Coenen (BEL), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 7-8

Standings MXGP 2025 after 1 of 20 rounds

1. Maxime Renaux (FRA), Yamaha, 57

2. Romain Febvre (FRA), Kawasaki, 56

3. Tim Gajser (SLO), Honda, 48

4. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA), Ducati, 40

5. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED), Fantic 35

6. Lucas Coenen (BEL), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 27

Results MX2 Argentina 2025

1. Kay de Wolf (NED), Husqvarna 1-5

2. Sacha Coenen (BEL) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 9-1

3. Simon Laegenfelder (GER), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 2-6

4. Liam Everts (BEL), Husqvarna 7-3

5. Camden McLellan (RSA), Triumph 5-8

10. Andrea Adamo (ITA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, DNF-2

19. Marc-Antoine Rossi (FRA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 16-20

Standings MX2 2025 after 1 of 20 rounds

1. Kay de Wolf (NED), Husqvarna, 49 points

2. Sacha Coenen (BEL) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 46

3. Simon Laegenfelder (GER), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 44

4. Liam Everts (BEL), Husqvarna 36

5. Andrea Adamo (ITA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 32

19. Marc-Antoine Rossi (FRA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 6