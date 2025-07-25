2025 NATC Rounds 7 & 8 Recap Tippecanoe Ohio

“Although it was muddy and slick, this is my home state of Ohio, and I know these conditions well. The sections were on the more difficult side at Lightning Race Way and probably the most challenging we’ve had on the Sportsman line. A few too many 5’s kept me from the front of the pack, and I finished 10th out of 21 Saturday and 10th again on Sunday. This event was so much about learning and commitment, with hills and obstacles that I have plenty to keep working on. This season can be summed up with two words: exposure and growth. Having now ridden in multiple states across the country and experiencing new terrain, I have a greater appreciation for the subtleties needed to be more successful in trials. I want to thank Beta USA, Tim, and Ray for all their support and the team for welcoming me in during my 1st season. The pits felt like home due to the hospitality of the crew, and my Beta EVO 200 performed flawlessly and is my favorite bike thus far.”