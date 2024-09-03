2025 WorldSBK season contract extension for Alvaro Bautista

Alvaro Bautista aboard the factory Panigale V4R of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team also in the 2025 WorldSBK season The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team is pleased to announce the contract extension of Alvaro Bautista, who will be riding the factory Ducati Panigale V4R again in the 2025 WorldSBK season.

Bautista debuted in Superbike in 2019 aboard the Ducati Panigale V4R, becoming World Superbike Champion for two consecutive seasons in 2022 and 2023. The rider from Talavera de la Reina conquered so far a total of 61 victories in WorldSBK – making him the most successful Ducati rider in the history of the championship – and the 100th podium finish at the end of Race 1 of the last round held at Portimao (Portugal).

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“I am thrilled to continue another season with Ducati, with Aruba and with this beautiful team that represents a family to me. I feel physically and mentally perfect, and I am sure I can still be very competitive. Furthermore, there is an extraordinary relationship with everyone, from the mechanics to the management, to the sponsors, which is why I am even happier. I want to thank Ducati, Aruba, Stefano Cecconi, Daniele Casolari and Serafino Foti for their trust in me. I hope I can repay them by returning to having as much fun on track as we did in the last rounds”.

Stefano Cecconi (Team Principal Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

“I have said many times that our priority was to continue with Alvaro and I couldn’t wait to be able to announce the renewal of our collaboration officially. It is a pleasure to work with him, both from a personal and professional point of view. I am convinced that by continuing to work hard together, we will be able to overcome the new challenges that the new regulations offer us. During the last few races we have found solutions that have allowed Alvaro to rediscover the sensations that were a bit lacking at the beginning of the year. Now, we must continue on this path to make a grand season finale and close the gap that separates us from the top”.

Luigi Dall’Igna (Ducati Corse General Manager)

“We are delighted to continue with Alvaro Bautista. He has given us great emotions in recent seasons, and his talent certainly remains unquestionable. The new regulations and the very high level reached by the World Superbike Championship will make 2025 challenging, but we are ready to face it together. For now, it is important to stay focused on the current season: the Championship is still long, and we will do everything we can to put Alvaro in a position to defend the World Title till the end”.