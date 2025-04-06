AARON PLESSINGER WINS FIRST 450SX MAIN EVENT OF 2025 IN RAIN-SOAKED FOXBOROUGH

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger has captured an emphatic first 450SX Main Event victory of season 2025 at Round 12 of the AMA Supercross Championship in Foxborough, overcoming treacherous conditions to clinch a well-earned, popular win inside Gillette Stadium.

Equipped with the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, Plessinger made the most of his mud riding skills by sealing the third-fastest time in the afternoon’s sole 450SX qualifying session.

Continuing his momentum into the Heat Race, ‘The Cowboy’ would claim a convincing second-place finish following a measured performance, setting him up well for the upcoming Main Event as the conditions intensified.

Getting off to a fast start in the shortened Main Event, Plessinger patiently powered his way to the front of the field during the race’s early stages, before stretching out to a 25-second lead across the nine-lap encounter, claiming what was a heroic first race win of the season.

Aaron Plessinger: “I was nervous [in the lead up]! In a mud race, you never really know what’s going to happen – you can be as confident as you can be, but when that gate drops, you never really know. We pushed to the front as soon as we got out of the first turn clean in the Main, managed to keep it on two wheels and tried to cruise it on in, but it wasn’t an easy cruise by any means. It was tough, but I had a lot of fun! I’m stoked for the team, who never stopped believing in me even when things were tough at the beginning of the season. I can’t thank them enough for that.”

Following what was his fourth podium result in the past five races, Plessinger currently sits seventh and continues to make ground in the 2025 championship standings.

450SX teammate Chase Sexton piloted his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION to the second-fastest qualifying time inside Gillette Stadium, seizing his window to post a lap time in track conditions that were worsening by the lap.

The rain continued to fall as he lined up for his Heat Race, with the number 4 proceeding to put on a clinic of patience and balance, crossing the finish line stripe in first place by over 30 seconds. He was later penalized by two positions for jumping on a red cross section of the track.

In the Main Event, Sexton endured a mid-field start before climbing his way toward podium contention throughout the middle stages of the race. An untimely fall, however, in a difficult position on the circuit saw Sexton surrender a podium finish and was instead able to salvage a sixth-place result in a challenging night of racing.

Chase Sexton: “The round started off well for me. P2 in qualifying, then won my Heat Race, but got docked those positions. That led to a bad gate pick in the Main and a terrible start, but overall, not a great Main Event. I fought as hard as I could and we’ll get ready for next weekend to rebound stronger.”

The 250SX East Class returned to action in Foxborough, with defending champion Tom Vialle recommencing his pursuit for a second-consecutive crown. Onboard the KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, Vialle took his Heat Race victory to open the night program.

Once the gates dropped on the Main Event, Vialle was running strong inside the top-five before a series of incidents in the closing stages of the race significantly hampered his final result, eventually credited 22nd position. Despite his troubles, the Frenchman maintains the Eastern Division red plate.

Tom Vialle: “We finished up in Foxborough and it was a really rainy day here. I managed to win my Heat Race, and then the track was really challenging for the Main Event. I had a bad start and came back to fifth, and then had a crash with two laps to go, which kept us from finishing the race. I’m now tied with Seth [Hammaker] in the championship and it’ll be a good fight with four rounds to go until the end.”

Next Race: April 12 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Results 450SX Class – Foxborough

1. Aaron Plessinger (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

2. Shane McElrath (Honda)

3. Cooper Webb (Yamaha)

5. Justin Barcia (GASGAS)

6. Chase Sexton (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

12. Tristan Lane (KTM)

13. Malcolm Stewart (Husqvarna)

15. Kevin Moranz (KTM)

Standings 450SX Class 2025 after 12 of 17 rounds

1. Cooper Webb, 256 points

2. Chase Sexton, 241

3. Ken Roczen, 220

5. Malcolm Stewart, 186

6. Justin Barcia, 173

7. Aaron Plessinger, 170

Results 250SX East Class – Foxborough

1. Chance Hymas (Honda)

2. Cullin Park (Honda)

3. Gage Linville (KTM)

15. RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna)

22. Tom Vialle (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

Standings 250SX East Class 2025 after 6 of 10 rounds

1. Tom Vialle, 99 points

2. Seth Hammaker, 99

3. RJ Hampshire, 96