ACERBIS 6DAYS FIM Enduro of Nations Main Partner until 2026

To celebrate the return of the FIM International Six Days of Enduro to its home city of Bergamo in the beautiful Lombardy region of northern Italy, ACERBIS has extended its commitment as an event Main Partner through to the 2026 edition.

With a long and illustrious history stretching back fifty years, ACERBIS is a brand that has become synonymous with Enduro. Through a process of constant innovation, founder Franco Acerbis has helped shape the industry with ground-breaking products.

Acerbis’ passion for the sport has also helped Enduro develop on a global stage and, through his pioneering spirit and relentless commitment, he has been instrumental in taking the FIM International Six Days of Enduro to such distant locations as Brazil.

For this year’s ninety-ninth edition of the event that runs from 24-29 August, for the first time ACERBIS will produce the official 6DAYS® Racewear that will be soon unveiled.

Guido Acerbis, CEO ACERBIS Italia S.p.A, said: “We are immensely proud to be the Main Partner and Official Racewear partner of the FIM International Six Days of Enduro, which will take place in our region this August. This event is not only a great challenge for the riders but also a true celebration of our passion for off-road racing – something that is deeply embedded in our DNA. We can’t wait to see the best riders take on this terrain that we hold so close to our hearts.”

Fabio Muner, the FIM Marketing and Digital Director, stated: “ACERBIS is at the heart of Enduro and Bergamo is at the heart of ACERBIS so with the 6DAYS® returning to this incredible region this year for its historic ninety-ninth edition, it is great to know we have their ongoing support until at least 2026. On behalf of the FIM I would like to thank ACERBIS for their continued commitment to the 6DAYS® and for this iconic collaboration.”

The ninety-ninth edition of the 6DAYS® FIM Enduro of Nations takes place in Bergamo, Italy, running from 24-29 August.