Affordable Motorcycle sales boom as car prices surge for Ducati

Ducati Keeps Growing and Registers its Best First Half-Year Sales Figures Ever

A record of 34,976 motorcycles were delivered globally in the first half of 2023, 5 percent more than in the same period of 2022

The top three markets for Ducati have grown compared to last year: Italy +10 percent, United States +11 percent and Germany +13 percent

The Multistrada V4 is the top-seller of the Ducati range with 6,382 motorcycles delivered so far in 2023

Borgo Panigale (Bologna, Italy), July 17, 2023 – Following a positive first quarter, Ducati closes the first six months of 2023 reporting growing delivery figures.



The Bologna-based manufacturer delivered a record of 34.976 motorcycles over the course of the first half of the year, thus accomplishing a 5 percent growth compared to the same period of 2022.



Francesco Milicia, Ducati VP Global Sales and Aftersales: “This first half-year was Ducati’s best ever in terms of deliveries. We reached a record 34,976 bikes delivered, proving that our passionate clients continue to appreciate our product range, which is now wider than ever. The supply bottlenecks experienced last year are now over but the global competition in the market is more intense post-Covid because of better product availability. Our commitment to reinforce the satisfaction of our Ducatisti is stronger than ever and their continuous trust gives all the people in Borgo Panigale extra motivation.”



At the end of the second quarter of 2023, Italy remains in the leading position among Ducati’s markets with 6,639 motorcycles delivered and a growth of 10 percent compared to last year’s period. The United States represents the second largest market for the company with 4,505 bikes delivered resulting in an 11 percent growth over 2022. Germany is in third position, gaining a 13 percent growth with 4,217 motorcycles delivered.



The most appreciated motorcycle in the ever-wider Ducati range is the Multistrada V4 in all its versions with 6,382 models delivered globally between January and June 2023. Ducati’s naked sports bike par excellence, the Monster, is in second position with 4,299 delivered motorcycles in the world, while in third place there is the Scrambler Ducati 800 family with 3,581 bikes.



For 2024 Ducati has already unveiled four new color schemes for its motorcycles. Enthusiasts can choose their SuperSport 950 S in the Stripe Livery that alternates white, grey and red colors, accentuating the sporty elegance of the bike. The Monster is now even more stylish thanks to the new Iceberg White color. Boldness meets performance on the Panigale V2 with the new Black on Black Livery, and the pleasure of traveling every day finds a new sporty attitude on the Multistrada V2 S with the Thrilling Black & Street Grey color scheme. And, in North America, the recent market arrival of the new Scrambler Ducati family, including the Icon, Nightshift, and incoming Full Throttle, are making a big impression. Notably, the Icon can be personalized with nine different colors.