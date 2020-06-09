AMA National Enduro NEPG – Round 2: Greensboro, Georgia

The National Enduro series finally started back up after a four month layoff due to the lockdown. It was Beta factory rider Cody Barnes that came out on top of the heavy-contested Pro2 class. Teammate Thorn Devlin finished a very respectable 6th in the Pro class. Devlin continues to find his stride in the class becoming more comfortable on his 300 RR. Rachel Gutish also finished on the podium in 3rd in the Women’s Elite class. Gutish is also contesting on a 300 RR 2 stroke as well.

Cody Barnes:

1st – Pro2 class

Thorn Devlin:

6th – Pro class

Rachel Gutish:

3rd – Women Elite class

The next event for the Beta factory East team will be round six of the GNCC series in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania this weekend.

Cody Barnes

250 RR Race Edition

“I started the day off good by finishing 2nd in the first two tests and was only 3 seconds out of the lead. I had a issue with my rear brakes in the third test and lost a lot of time. When I got back to the pits my mechanic Sam, along with help from Jamison got me all set to go for the next three tests. I put my head down and was able to make up the lost time and come out with the Pro 2 win and 7th overall! My Beta 250 RR ran awesome and handled like a dream with my factory beta suspension!”

Thorn Devlin

300 RR Race Edition

“It was great getting back into the tight trees as the National Enduro Series got back underway. We had some very promising times all day with great speed reading the tight, root filled, Georgia trails. We battled for 4th overall the entire day but despite an unforeseen mishap in section four with a lapped rider we were left with damage to the bike. With a 20 second deficit on 4th for the day, I’m happy with the consistency and competitive times we put on the board.”

Rachel Gutish

300 RR Race Edition

“I took third at round two of the NEPG Series. I rode smoothly and consistently the first three tests, and was in a solid second place position. However, a hard crash in test four pushed me back to third place, with a deficit of 47 seconds. Going into the last test I knew I had plenty of time on fourth place and I decided to really go for it since I had nothing to lose. Despite being a little battered from the crash in the previous test, and getting clothes-lined by a vine, test 5 ended up being my best of the day – I won it by seven seconds, gained back twenty seconds on second place, and finished 38th overall! Unfortunately it was a case of too little, too late, and I ended the day third in Women’s Elite. That being said, I was happy to be on the box again, and on the whole feel pretty good about how I’ve been riding lately!”