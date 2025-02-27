Aprilia Racing officially kicks off the 2025 season in Buriram

After five days of tests in Sepang and Buriram, which confirmed the potential of the RS-GP25, Aprilia Racing is ready for the first race of the season on the Chang International Circuit, with Marco Bezzecchi and Lorenzo Savadori, replacing Jorge Martín after his training injury. Marco Bezzecchi and Lorenzo Savadori have had the opportunity to work on the RS-GP25 during the Sepang and Buriram test, and over the course of the five test days, the RS-GP25 proved itself more than capable of living up to expectations, building on the quality work carried out by the Noale Racing Department and demonstrating extremely high potential. In Buriram, the location for the year’s inaugural race, Marco Bezzecchi finished the pre-season tests in third position in the combined standings at the end of the two days, showing that he is working in harmony with the RS-GP25. The Italian rider has already achieved great results on this track, including two pole positions, in the Moto3 in 2018 and in MotoGP in 2022; he also scored a fourth place in the race in 2023. Bezzecchi comes into this weekend in Thailand with a high level of motivation, and the determination to confirm that he can once again deliver the speed and positive results seen in the Buriram tests. Lorenzo Savadori will be on track in Buriram, replacing Jorge Martín. The 2024 MotoGP World Champion will continue his rehabilitation programme after undergoing surgery on his left hand following an injury sustained in training on Monday. The Chang International Circuit, located in Buriram, was built in 2014, and hosted its first MotoGP event in 2018. The track is 4,550 metres long, with 12 corners: 7 to the right and 5 to the left, and the layout alternates very long straights with sections demanding challenging braking.