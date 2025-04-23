Aprilia Racing returns to Europe: fifth round of the season in Jerez

MARCO BEZZECCHI AND LORENZO SAVADORI, SUBBING FOR JORGE MARTÍN, HEAD TO THE CIRCUITO DE JEREZ – ÁNGEL NIETO
Aprilia Racing is ready to return on track for the fifth round of the season – the first in Europe – at the historic Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto. Marco Bezzecchi and Lorenzo Savadori will be there, the latter called upon to sub for Jorge Martín after the injury he sustained in the crash during the Qatar race.
For Marco Bezzecchi, fresh from a complicated weekend in Qatar, the weekend on the Andalusian track represents an important chance to confirm his competitiveness. The Italian rider has already demonstrated an outstanding feeling with this track, where he took a MotoGP podium in 2024 and two podiums in the lower categories – 2nd in Moto3 in 2018, and 2nd in Moto2 in 2021.
Completing the line-up will be Lorenzo Savadori, who is back to sub for Martín. The Italian rider will also use the weekend to continue developing the RS-GP25 on a circuit where he has had vast experience through testing and wild card participations.
The Circuito di Jerez, named for Ángel Nieto, is one of the most popular rounds on the calendar. Out of 4,423 metres, there are 13 corners – 8 righthanders and 5 lefthanders, with numerous places for overtaking.
I’m happy to be heading back to race in Jerez. The weekend in Qatar was complicated and I left with the feeling that I did not fully express my potential. The Jerez race is always exciting and there is always a big crowd. It will be great to race in front of so many fans. It will be an emotional experience to ride the Aprilia on such a fantastic track for the first time. Our goals remain the same: to improve and grow along with the bike. We’ll be working hard to do this as best as possible.
My first thought goes to Jorge. I’m really sorry he can’t be at Jerez, and I hope he’ll be back soon. Racing at Jerez is always special—it’s a track I know very well and where we’ve collected a lot of data over the years. I can’t wait to get on track: it will be a great opportunity to continue the development work on the RS-GP25 during a race weekend. We have several elements to test, especially since we couldn’t work as planned during the last private test at Misano due to the low temperatures. I’ll give it my all, and our goal remains to keep improving the bike.
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (March 13, 2021) – After something of a quiet opener by their standards, Progressive American Flat Track’s Grand National Champion favorites got their revenge in Saturday night’s Volusia Half-Mile II presented by […]
Frustrating Friday for Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK in Aragon Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and Andrea Locatelli ended Friday Free Practice seventh and 10th overall in the combined timesheets at MotorLand Aragon in Spain today. The sinuous mountain […]