Aprilia Racing returns to Europe: fifth round of the season in Jerez

Aprilia Racing is ready to return on track for the fifth round of the season – the first in Europe – at the historic Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto. Marco Bezzecchi and Lorenzo Savadori will be there, the latter called upon to sub for Jorge Martín after the injury he sustained in the crash during the Qatar race. For Marco Bezzecchi, fresh from a complicated weekend in Qatar, the weekend on the Andalusian track represents an important chance to confirm his competitiveness. The Italian rider has already demonstrated an outstanding feeling with this track, where he took a MotoGP podium in 2024 and two podiums in the lower categories – 2nd in Moto3 in 2018, and 2nd in Moto2 in 2021. Completing the line-up will be Lorenzo Savadori, who is back to sub for Martín. The Italian rider will also use the weekend to continue developing the RS-GP25 on a circuit where he has had vast experience through testing and wild card participations. The Circuito di Jerez, named for Ángel Nieto, is one of the most popular rounds on the calendar. Out of 4,423 metres, there are 13 corners – 8 righthanders and 5 lefthanders, with numerous places for overtaking.