Barcia Takes Another Top-10 Finish on Tough Night in Salt Lake City

After a tough first race back last Sunday in dry, slick conditions, riders lined up a few days later for the sport’s first ever Wednesday night race. Although they were met with much better track conditions, the technical track, more specifically the whoops section, proved to be a challenge.

Barcia and Plessinger had a decent finish in their Heat, finishing sixth and eighth, respectively, and made some improvements for the Main Event. When the gate dropped, the veteran of the team got off to a great start and into the top three. Unfortunately the whoops were still a struggle and Barcia found himself shuffled back to eighth.

On the flip side, his teammate Plessinger did not get the start he was hoping for and got jammed back behind a group of riders and found himself 20th. The 2018 250SX West Champion put his head down and steadily worked his way forward. Around the halfway mark he really started to find his groove and was able to advance to 12th.

The team returns to action this Sunday, June 7, for Round 13 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.