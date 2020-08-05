Battle of the Goats was no joke for Extreme Off-Road Series

AMA East Extreme Off-Road Series – Battle of the Goats
Location: Taylorsville, NC
Battle of the Goats was no joke. Our riders mentioned that it was one of the toughest races they have ever competed in. Single track trails that twist, turn, climb over different terrain types is what the riders had to endure at The Battle of the Goats. Our riders were competitive on this stop of the Extreme Off-Road Series. Rachel Gutish turned in a first place finish after being the only woman to complete the grueling three laps. Benjamin Herrera missed the podium by one spot and Max Gerston was right behind him in 5th place.
Factory Team Rider Results:
Benjamin Herrera Pro Class
Max Gerston Pro Class
Ron Commo Pro Class
Rachel Gutish Women’s Class
4th
5th
11th
1st
Action picks back up in 2 weeks for the Tennessee Knockout Extreme Enduro, Aug 14th – 16th
Photos by: Scott Mickelsen
Bejamin Herrera
300 RR Race Edition
“The race on Saturday was pretty good. I got second in the qualifying race behind Tristian and in front of Cody Webb, so I felt really good. It was a little bit more normal of an enduro so maybe that’s why I did better. Sunday was a very hard race. I pushed a lot and got very tired but still enjoyed the race. I’m happy with the fourth place because the level of riders were really good and the race was one the toughest I’ve ever experienced. I’m pleased with the finish because I know I am there at the front. I’m looking forward to TKO and competing for another podium finish.”
Benjamin Herrera
Max Gerston
300 RR Race Edition
“Battle of the Goats was awesome. It was without question the hardest race of the year so it suited my style well. I always seem to enjoy the extreme challenges. After two days of racing and 4.5 hour of racing on Sunday, I came in 5th overall. My Beta 300 RR was awesome and it lugged me up some of the gnarliest hills I’ve seen in a while. My team was fantastic and I’m stoked for TKO!”
Max Gerston
Ron Commo
300 RR Race Edition
“Battle of the Goats lived up to its name. That was one of the toughest races I’ve done so far. I struggled with the gnarly rocky hill climbs. It’s something I haven’t really been able to practice much. I derailed my chain a bunch of times and the last time I did it, the chain wrapped around the sprocket and stuck between the swing arm and sprocket. Unfortunately, that ended my day short. It’s been a tough few weeks burning the candle at both ends by working all week and extreme races on the weekends. Looking forward to a weekend off and then heading to TKO in 2 weeks fresh. Huge thank you to the team and everyone behind me.”
Ron Commo
Rachel Gutish
200 RR Race Edition
“Battle of the Goats was a fantastic event. The qualifying course on Saturday was fun but doable, and I feel like I rode well. Since I was the only woman to complete all three laps on Saturday, I won the race a day early and locked up the AMA East Extreme Off-Road title!”
Rachel Gutish
(Photo by Erin Gutish)
NEPG – Round 4
Little Raccoon National Enduro
Location: Wellston, OH
The Little Raccoon Endure race this weekend was in Wellston, OH. The event had a nice mixture of fast riding and technical riding as the course snaked through trees and up mountains. Rainfall made for slick track conditions and terrain. Cody Barnes had a solid event winning half of his tests and finishing in 2nd place in the Pro2 class. Thorn Delvin battled the slick terrain and came in 6th overall in the Pro1 Class. Rachel Gutish, riding in her second event of the weekend, won the Women’s Elite Class. Congrats Rachel!
Factory Team Rider Results:
Cody Barnes NE Pro2 Class
Thorn Devlin NE Pro1 Class
Rachel Gutish
Women’s Elite Class
2nd
6th
1st
The NEPG continues with Round 5 on August 23rd in Chandlersville, OH for the Grassman National.
Photos by: Shan Moore
Cody Barnes
250 RR Race Edition
“My day started off pretty good with some good test scores. The NEPG crew did a great job on this event. It had a really good flow of fast trail and tight technical trail. I was able to win 3 out of the 6 tests today but came up short of the win and ended the day in second. My Beta 250 RR was running awesome today and I had a ton of fun at this event!”
Cody Barnes
Thorn Devlin
250 RR Race Edition
“We had a solid day tackling the slick Ohio terrain. I really enjoyed the tight trees and elevation changes the race offered. I’m really happy with our test times and progress we have made in such a short time. I can’t thank the Factory Beta USA team enough for the continuous hard work and effort as we continue our momentum from race to race.”
Thorn Devlin
(photo by Joshua Cairl)
Rachel Gutish
200 RR Race Edition
“Since I finished Battle of the Goats a day early, I was able to make it up to the Little Raccoon NEPG event at the last minute. Despite little sleep and a lot of bike work, we were able to exceed our goal of making the podium, and I actually took my first NEPG win in several years. Overall it was a fantastic weekend and I’m happy I could put my Beta on the box twice in one weekend!”
