Battle of the Goats was no joke for Extreme Off-Road Series

Ron Commo

300 RR Race Edition

“Battle of the Goats lived up to its name. That was one of the toughest races I’ve done so far. I struggled with the gnarly rocky hill climbs. It’s something I haven’t really been able to practice much. I derailed my chain a bunch of times and the last time I did it, the chain wrapped around the sprocket and stuck between the swing arm and sprocket. Unfortunately, that ended my day short. It’s been a tough few weeks burning the candle at both ends by working all week and extreme races on the weekends. Looking forward to a weekend off and then heading to TKO in 2 weeks fresh. Huge thank you to the team and everyone behind me.”