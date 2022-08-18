Best in the Desert: Vegas to Reno Nevada & US Hard Enduro USHE Overall Champion Pro Women Class

Zane Roberts Factory 480 RR “This year’s Vegas to Reno was probably the most fun for me yet! Joe and I made the decision to team up for this event as it would allow us to keep the intensity high in each of our sections. While I completed the lowest miles I ever had at this race, my sections felt great and my riding was solid. The added technicality of the course due to significant rain damage played highly in our favor as it kept the race more skill-based as opposed to the usual high-speed roads. This was the first year that I felt we were truly in the battle all day and while it only resulted in 3rd place, I’m happy with the effort we put forth. Looking forward to more!”