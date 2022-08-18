Best in the Desert: Vegas to Reno Nevada & US Hard Enduro USHE Overall Champion Pro Women Class

The Best in the Desert’s flagship race, the Vegas to Reno, is a 500-mile high-speed race in the Nevada desert. The race course itself was ever evolving as unusual weather brought monsoons in days that forced course change. Some sections of the course received final marking just moments before the lead bikes pass through that section. Beta Factory Team riders Joe Wasson and Zane Roberts joined forces this year to attack the race as a team. This enabled these two desert specialists to keep their energy and focus high in each of the sections they raced. The two-rider strategy paid off as the team of Wasson/Roberts closed the gap in the final 200 miles finishing just over a minute off 2nd place for the third step on the podium.
Results:
Joe Wasson / Zane Roberts
3rd Place – MC Open Pro
Photos: Harlen Foley
Joe Wasson
Factory 480 RR
“Vegas to Reno was an awesome race! We started the race out in 4th position after qualifying and worked our way into physical second place where we battled and finished the race in 3rd. The whole team did an awesome job and after 6.5 hours of racing, we finished just 5 minutes off the leader! Can’t wait for next year!”
Zane Roberts
Factory 480 RR
“This year’s Vegas to Reno was probably the most fun for me yet! Joe and I made the decision to team up for this event as it would allow us to keep the intensity high in each of our sections. While I completed the lowest miles I ever had at this race, my sections felt great and my riding was solid. The added technicality of the course due to significant rain damage played highly in our favor as it kept the race more skill-based as opposed to the usual high-speed roads. This was the first year that I felt we were truly in the battle all day and while it only resulted in 3rd place, I’m happy with the effort we put forth. Looking forward to more!”
US Hard Enduro
2022 USHE Overall Champion
Pro Women Class
Morgan Tanke
Morgan Tanke Colon
Factory 300 RR
“I am excited to have won the overall 2022 USHE Overall Championship! Big thanks to the Beta Team and all our sponsors.”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 23 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 375 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Team Suzuki Press Office – November 26. The New Zealand Suzuki International Road Racing Series kicks off next week, December 7-8th, with the first of its three rounds taking place at Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park […]