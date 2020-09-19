Beta Signs Extreme Off-Road National and East Hare Scramble Women Champ

Beta Racing is happy to announce that Rachel Gutish has signed a two year contract to continue racing for the Beta USA Factory Race Team. She will compete in the GNCC & NEPG Series, as well as some Hard Enduros. Rachel will continue to ride either a Beta 200 or 300 RR Race Edition bike depending on the event. Rachel is having a successful 2020 season and has already finished on the podium 10 times and won 5 events. She is also has won the Extreme Off-Road National Championship and the East Hare Scramble Women’s A/B Title.

“Rachel has a passion for racing and gives her all every time she is at the race track. We are thrilled that she will continue to race for the Beta Factory Team and build off the success she has had this season as we head into 2021.” said Rodney Smith, Beta USA Race Team Manager.

“I am very excited to be with Beta for another two years!” Rachel said, “The team is great to work with and Beta is a company that I am proud to represent. We have had some successes the last several years, and I’m looking forward to more great things to come in the future.”