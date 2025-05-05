Beta USA Tariff Motorcycle Prices Remain the Same for 2025

Hello Everyone, As we all can see and hear, there are many changes going on with our government and how imported items are being handled. About a month ago, our President announced a 10% Tariff on items coming in from Europe, three days later he announced and additional 25% for a total of 30% tariffs. Four days after that, he put a 90 day hold on the additional 20% and left the 10% in tact. With our motorcycles being manufactured in Italy, we obviously have been hit with the 10% tariff on all remaining containers arriving at the USA port. However, we have elected to keep all of the 2025 model pricing in tact with no additional increases. Our 2025 models have been selling extremely well so we decided to absorb the tariff and keep the prices the same. We do not know what will happen after the 90 days is up however. If the additional 20% is enforced, this will change things for the future as we all know that you cannot “absorb” a 30% hit so we will see what happens for the 2026 model year. We all hope that the tariff will not go above the current 10%. We have a good stock of 2025 models and the remaining 2025 models should all arrive to our USA warehouse or to dealers by the time the 90-day possible hike happens so it may be a great time to pick up a new Beta. We will keep everyone posted as this evolve Sincerely, Tim Pilg Beta USA, Inc.